British Open tee times, TV info for Sunday’s final round

The British Open is down to the final round at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England, and a handful of contenders are still in it. One thing is certain: A compelling finish is ahead for Sunday.

Louis Oosthuizen still leads and at 12 under, he is just one ahead of Collin Morikawa. The two will be paired together in the final pairing once again on Sunday.

Oosthuizen managed to remain ahead of the pack with his third-round 69. Despite a tough start, Morikawa kept the pace with his 68.

Jordan Spieth is still within striking distance at 9 under, but might have been closer but for back-to-back bogeys to close.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the final round of the British Open. All times listed are ET.

Tee time Players 3:00 a.m. Kevin Kisner 3:10 a.m. Poom Saksansin, Richard Mansell 3:20 a.m. Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler 3:30 a.m. Brendan Steele, Yuxin Lin (a) 3:40 a.m. Jazz Janewattananond, Chan Kim 3:50 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Richard Bland 4:00 a.m. Ryosuke Kinoshita, J.C. Ritchie 4:10 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Chez Reavie 4:20 a.m. Billy Horschel, Adam Scott 4:30 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Xander Schauffele 4:45 a.m. Harris English, Jonathan Thomson 4:55 a.m. Benjamin Hebert, Abraham Ancer 5:05 a.m. Marcus Armitage, Bernd Wiesberger 5:15 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Sergio Garcia 5:25 a.m. Johannes Veerman, Jack Senior 5:35 a.m. Lee Westwood, Matthias Schmid (a) 5:45 a.m. Justin Thomas, Max Homa 5:55 a.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ian Poulter 6:05 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Sam Horsfield 6:15 a.m. Daniel Van Tonder, Tony Finau 6:30 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, Dean Burmester 6:40 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland 6:50 a.m. Antoine Rozner, Talor Gooch 7:00 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Ryan Fox 7:10 a.m. Brian Harman, Justin Rose 7:20 a.m. Matt Wallace, Aaron Rai 7:30 a.m. Lanto Griffin, Matthew Fitzpatrick 7:40 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Emiliano Grillo 7:50 a.m. Cameron Tringale, Danny Willett 8:00 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Jason Kokrak 8:15 a.m. Robert MacIntyre, Andy Sullivan 8:25 a.m. Paul Casey, Shane Lowry 8:35 a.m. Daniel Berger, Webb Simpson 8:45 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Marcel Siem 8:55 a.m. Justin Harding, Cameron Smith 9:05 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Mackenzie Hughes 9:15 a.m. Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler 9:25 a.m. Corey Conners, Jordan Spieth 9:35 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Louis Oosthuizen

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 4-7 a.m.

NBC: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

