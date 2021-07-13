British Open tee times, TV info for Thursday’s first round

Players have been dropping like flies from the British Open for the better part of two weeks, but the show will go on at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England.

On Monday of Open week, 2015 champion Zach Johnson bowed out because of a positive COVID-19 test. Bubba Watson, Ryan Moore and South African Louis de Jager also announced they were out. Hideki Matsuyama and Matthew Wolff were among those to withdraw the previous week.

Still, the top 17 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are teeing it up, with Matsuyama at No. 18 the highest-ranked player absent.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the first round of the British Open. All times listed are ET.

U.S. Open: Odds and picks | Major payouts

1st tee

Tee time Players 1:35 a.m. Richard Bland, Andy Sullivan, Marcus Armitage 1:46 a.m. Chan Kim, Justin Harding, Haotong Li 1:57 a.m. Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Abel Gallegos (a) 2:08 a.m. Alex Noren, JC Ritchie, Richard Mansell 2:19 a.m. Dean Burmester, Danny Willett, Laird Shepherd (a) 2:30 a.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Horsfield, Min Woo Lee 2:41 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry 2:52 a.m. Paul Casey, Abraham Ancer, Ian Poulter 3:03 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Garrick Higgo 3:14 a.m. Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann, Joel Dahmen 3:25 a.m. Darren Clarke, Bernd Wiesberger, Joe Long (a) 3:36 a.m. Chris Kirk, Marcus Kinhult, Jack Senior 3:47 a.m. Talor Gooch, C.T. Pan, Jonathan Thomson 4:03 a.m. Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Cole Hammer (a) 4:14 a.m. Sam Burns, Lucas Herbert, Jorge Campillo 4:25 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace 4:36 a.m. Brian Harman, Mackenzie Hughes, Dylan Frittelli 4:47 a.m. Victor Perez, Kevin Streelman, Guido Migliozzi 4:58 a.m. Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen 5:09 a.m. Stewart Cink, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer 5:20 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose 5:31 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Sergio Garcia, Yuxin Lin (a) 5:42 a.m. Harris English, Erik Van Rooyen, Chez Reavie 5:53 a.m. Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Brandt Snedeker 6:04 a.m. Cameron Tringale, Takumi Kanaya, Marcel Schneider 6:15 a.m. Lanto Griffin, Rikuya Hoshino, Connor Worsdall 6:36 a.m. Aaron Rai, Paul Waring, Daniel Croft 6:47 a.m. Daniel Van Tonder, Jazz Janewattananond, Christoffer Bring (a) 6:58 a.m. Harold Varner III, Brendan Steele, Matthias Schmid (a) 7:09 a.m. Troy Merritt, Adam Long, Jaco Ahlers 7:20 a.m. Jason Day, Joost Luiten, Johannes Veerman 7:31 a.m. John Catlin, Romain Langasque, Aaron Pike 7:42 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Brad Kennedy, Sam Forgan 7:53 a.m. Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Hadwin 8:05 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ryan Fox 8:15 a.m. Francesco Molinaro, Marc Leishman, Matt Wallace 8:26 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Sebastian Munoz 8:37 a.m. Jason Scrivener, Keith Mitchell, Sam Bairstow (a) 8:48 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Benjamin Hebert 9:04 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Richard T. Lee, Rafa Cabrera Bello 9:15 a.m. Carlos Ortiz, Brendon Todd, Matthias Schwab 9:26 a.m. Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, Shaun Norris 9:37 a.m. Matt Jones, Daniel Hillier, Marcel Siem 9:48 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner 9:59 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler 10:10 a.m. Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott 10:21 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith 10:32 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Max Homa, Matt Kuchar 10:43 a.m. Antoine Rozner, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Ben Hutchinson 10:54 a.m. Kurt Kitayama, Deyen Lawson, Poom Saksansin 11:05 a.m. Yuki Inamori, Jimmy Walker, Ricardo Celia 11:16 a.m. Rikard Karlberg, Ryutaro Nagano, Nicholas Poppleton

How to watch

Story continues

Thursday July 15

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 4 a.m.-3 p.m.

Streaming

Peacock: 1:30-4 a.m.; 3-4 p.m.

Friday July 16

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 4 a.m.-3 p.m.

Streaming

Peacock: 1:30-4 a.m.; 3-4 p.m.

Saturday July 17

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 5-7 a.m.

NBC: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday July 18

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 4-7 a.m.

NBC: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.