British Open Tee Times: McIlroy, Rahm and Rose make up marquee group to open at Royal Liverpool

The British Open is returning to Royal Liverpool this week for the first time in nearly a decade

The Claret Jug is officially back up for grabs.

The British Open will kick off early on Thursday morning from Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England, marking the fourth and final major championship of the season. This is the third British Open held at Royal Liverpool this century, which were won by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

While Woods is still recovering from surgery and will be watching from home, McIlroy is fresh off a win last week at the Genesis Scottish Open. He’ll be front and center this week, and will make up one of the marquee groups to kick off the tournament. McIlroy will join reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm and former U.S. Open champion Justin Rose, teeing off on Thursday at 9:59 a.m. ET.

Here are the notable groups for the first two rounds of the tournament:

British Open Notable Groups

Thursday tee times, all times ET

4:03 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

4:36 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

4:47 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

4:58 a.m.: Cam Smith, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

5:09 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre

5:20 a.m.: Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau

9:59 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

10:10 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

10:21 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk

For a complete list of tee times, click here. The British Open begins at 1:35 a.m. ET on Thursday.