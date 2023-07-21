British Open Tee Times: McIlroy, Rahm and Rose make up marquee group Friday at Royal Liverpool

The British Open is returning to Royal Liverpool this week for the first time in nearly a decade

The British Open is officially underway.

The fourth and final major championship of the year kicked off on Thursday morning from Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England. This is the third British Open held at Royal Liverpool this century, with the previous ones won by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Tommy Fleetwood, Emiliano Grillo and Christo Lamprecht jumped out in front at 5-under after the opening round. Antoine Rozner, Adrian Otaegui and Brian Harman are a shot behind. Stewart Cink and reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, who actually hit a fan's iPad on Thursday, are among the group at 3-under.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Several notable names struggled in the opening round. Brooks Koepka is four shots back at 1-under, while McIlroy went even par on the day. Masters champion Jon Rahm is at 3-over, and Phil Mickelson fell to 6-over after going 5-over on his final two holes of the day — a spot that's impacted plenty in the field already.

The British Open is returning to Royal Liverpool this week for the first time in nearly a decade (Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images)

Play will resume on Friday morning. Here are the notable groups for the second round of the tournament:

British Open notable groups

Friday tee times, all times ET

4:58 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

5:09 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

5:20 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk

Advertisement

9:04 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

9:37 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

9:48 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

9:59 a.m.: Cam Smith, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

10:10 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre

10:21 a.m.: Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau

Here is a complete list of tee times. The second round of the British Open resumes at 1:35 a.m. ET on Friday.