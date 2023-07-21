British Open: Follow Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa, Brooks Koepka and more Friday at Royal Liverpool

Let's run it back.

The British Open resumes on Friday morning from Royal Liverpool Golf Club, and Englishman Tommy Fleetwood holds a share of the lead at 5-under par. Fleetwood has yet to win on the PGA Tour, and entered this week ranked No. 21 in the Official World Golf Rankings. While he's failed to pick up a win, he has two top-5 finishes in his last four starts at the British Open and he's fresh off a T5 run at the U.S. Open last month. He had just one bogey on Thursday, and finished with three birdies in his final five holes.

Fleetwood shares the lead with Emiliano Grillo and Christo Lamprecht, the 6-foot-8 amateur out of South Africa. Lamprecht, a rising senior at Georgia Tech, won the Amateur Championship to earn his spot in the field.

There's plenty of other big names within striking distance entering the second day of play. U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark is just two shots back, as is Max Homa and Stewart Cink, and Jordan Spieth is three shots back at 2-under. Brooks Koepka finished 1-under, and Rory McIlroy — who won the event the last time it was at Royal Liverpool — posted an even-par 71.

Can Koepka or McIlroy make a run before the midway point? Will Tommy Fleetwood be able to extend his lead ahead of Moving Day? Keep up with all of Friday's action at the British Open here with Yahoo Sports: