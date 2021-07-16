British Open: 6-foot-9-inch leukemia survivor Jonathan Thomson dunks it at Royal St. George’s

Adam Schupak
·2 min read

At 6 feet 9 inches tall, Jonathan Thomson should be able to dunk a basketball. But this Englishman is a golfer and his tee shot at the 162-yard, par-3 16th hole at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England, was nothing but net.

The ace vaulted him inside the cutline and helped him shoot a second-round 3-under 67 on Friday for a 36-hole total of 2-under 138.

“You dream about playing in The Open as a kid and then you come here, have a hole-in-one and make the cut, and it’s just like, wow,” said Thomson, who lifted his arms to the sky in celebration.

Asked to recount the glorious shot, he said, “The roar, the shot, everything about that hole, it’s indescribable really. It sort of was a real booster because I was grinding out there as well, to be fair. It wasn’t easy. I was playing good. I just couldn’t seem to get anything going properly. Then that happened and it was like, you know, that’s just awesome.”

The last to make a hole in one at 16 in a British Open at Royal St. George’s? None other than Tom Watson in 2011. England’s Tony Jacklin, the former British and U.S. Open champion, made the first hole-in-one shown on live television at the same hole in the 1967 Dunlop Masters.

The 25-year-old Thomson, a native of Sheffield, England, is making his major championship debut after finishing second to New Zealander Daniel Hillier in the 36-hole Final Qualifying at Hollinwell, where he is the attached professional.

Thomson first picked up a club at the age of five at Rotherham Golf Club where he practiced alongside future Masters Tournament winner Danny Willett. Thomson has the height for basketball or to be a lineman in football, but he was diagnosed with leukemia when he was seven and had to give up impact sports. After recovering from the illness at 12, he grew to become the tallest player in European Tour history in 2018 and currently ranks 889th in the world while competing on the European Tour’s Challenge Tour. So far, he has handled his big break well.

“We’ve done a really good job of taking control of this is just another golf tournament,” he said. “Obviously it is a major, but we’ve done a real good job of managing that so far, and that’s certainly one of the aims going forward, to keep on top of it.”

Related

British Open tee times, TV info for Saturday's third round

Playing links golf for just the second time, Scottie Scheffler again in position to win first title at British Open

Bryson DeChambeau makes the cut at the 2021 British Open, then apologizes again for saying his driver 'sucks'

Recommended Stories

  • Collin Morikawa seizes control of Open Championship with brilliant 64

    Collin Morikawa came out firing on Friday and seized control of the Open Championship.

  • The Latest: Oosthuizen sets 36-hole Open record to lead by 2

    Louis Oosthuizen is in the British Open record look with the lowest 36-hole score. Despite finally making his first bogey of the championship on the 16th hole of the second round, Oosthuizen had a 65 and led by two shots over Collin Morikawa. Oosthuizen narrowly missed a birdie on the final hole that would have tied the major championship record Brooks Koepka set in the 2019 PGA Championship.

  • Low scoring at British and it's easy to understand why

    Despite its reputation, Royal St. George's has a history of giving up low scores. Henry Cotton set the major championship record with a 65 in 1934 when the British Open was held on the undulating links in England. Greg Norman became the first player to win the claret jug with all four rounds in the 60s at Royal St. George's in 1993.

  • England’s Jonathan Thomson hits hole in one on Open debut to make the cut

    After having pitched his tee shot on the fringe, he watched it take a few bounces before rolling straight into the hole.

  • Italy's president honours Euro 2020 winners

    Italy's president Sergio Mattarella has conferred 'Order of Merit of the Italian Republic' honours on coach Roberto Mancini and his Euro 2020 winning football team.

  • After an adjustment, Collin Morikawa takes control of 2021 British Open with 64 at Royal St. George’s

    Morikawa opened with a 3-under-par 67 Thursday and then went all scorched earth on the links of Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England, in Friday’s second round.

  • Golf-Spieth gives DeChambeau lesson in links golf

    SANDWICH, England (Reuters) -Jordan Spieth gave his big-hitting fellow American Bryson DeChambeau a masterclass in the complexities of links golf as the former champion began his latest British Open campaign in fine style on Thursday. Spieth, who claimed the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale in 2017 but whose form has slumped, recovered from an early bogey to card a five-under 65 -- producing a beautifully controlled round in a moderate breeze around the Royal St George's layout. Playing partner DeChambeau crunched a few trademark monster drives but all too often found himself chopping out of thick rough on his way to a disappointing one-over 71.

  • The Latest: A big finish for Brandt Snedeker gives him a 68

    Brandt Snedeker had a 68 for his lowest start to a British Open since 2012. Snedeker was 1 over for his round with three holes to play when he nearly made a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole. If it seems strange to see Snedeker at Royal St. George's, there's a reason.

  • Open Championship: World's tallest pro cards a hole-in-one

    The tallest pro in golf history, 6'9" Jon Thomson, just aced a hole at the Open Championship.

  • Playing links golf for just the second time, Scottie Scheffler again in position to win first title at British Open

    Scheffler canned a 15-footer for par on his final hole Friday, putting him in a tie for fourth through 36 holes.

  • Open Championship: Louis Oosthuizen, back in the mix again

    Louis Oosthuizen once again is atop the leaderboard at a major. Can he sustain it this time?

  • Golf-Oosthuizen, Spieth light up British Open

    SANDWICH, England (Reuters) -Former champions Louis Oosthuizen and Jordan Spieth sparkled in the morning sunshine to set the pace in the first round of the 149th British Open at Royal St George's on Thursday. South African Oosthuizen, the winner in 2010, made six birdies in a flawless 64 to finish on six under par, one shot ahead of American Spieth, champion in 2017. Brian Harman matched compatriot Spieth with a 65 to share second place, one clear of Canadian Mackenzie Hughes, South African Dylan Frittelli, Frenchman Benjamin Hebert and Americans Webb Simpson and Stewart Cink, another former champion.

  • 2021 NBA Draft: Kai Jones might not fit Warriors' timeline

    The Warriors told Kai Jones that they are in win-now mode during his workout on Thursday afternoon. Would the power forward out of Texas be able to help with that?

  • After close call, Rose Zhang to meet Bailey Davis in U.S. Girls’ Junior final

    Rose Zhang slips past Paula Miranda in extra holes, will meet Maryland native Bailey Davis in U.S. Girls' Junior final.

  • Rory McIlroy overcomes ‘flippy’ club face problems to make Open cut after rollercoaster round

    As Rory McIlroy sank to his knees on the seventh fairway after hitting into a greenside bunker he didn’t look like the ‘luckiest guy in the world,’ as he was later to describe himself after another ever-fluctuating par round, more as if he were a football manager on the touchline letting off steam at errant charges. We all search for answers to the enigma of McIlroy’s seven year blank streak, as if the demons within must be burning the soles of his feet, but they are not. There are a couple of t

  • Phillies vs. Marlins: Matt Moore, Travis Jankowski lead Phils to win

    Joe Girardi got his wish coming out of the All-Star break and the Phillies are over .500 for the first time in a month.

  • Louis Oosthuizen’s golf equipment at 2021 British Open

    Take a look at the equipment Louis Oosthuizen is using at Royal St. George's during the 2021 British Open.

  • Andy Fordham, world champion darts player who drank bottles of lager before competing and claimed not to practise – obituary

    Andy Fordham, who has died aged 59, was the British Darts Organisation Embassy world darts champion in 2004; a familiar figure on the international darts circuit from the mid-1990s, he enjoyed a devoted following wherever he played. He was as well-known for his physical appearance as his achievements at the oche, which were arguably modest by professional standards. But in a game inhabited by extroverts, his shyness and relaxed approach to life ensured that he was one of the most popular winners

  • 7-foot-4 14-year-old Chinese basketball player Zhang Ziyu being compared to Yao Ming

    Zhang Ziyu, who is 14 years old, has taken the internet by storm in a viral video of her playing basketball, towering over her teammates.

  • Tyrrell Hatton gives middle-finger salute and snaps club at The Open

    Hot-headed Tyrrell Hatton allowed his frustration to get the better of him at The Open on Friday as he angrily reacted to a double-bogey with a foul-mouthed outburst, then proceeded to snap his own club a few holes later. Tempers boiled over as the Briton, who had high hopes for the championship at Royal St George's, attempted to claw back an eight-shot gap to overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen. Hatton first gestured rudely in the direction of the crowd, then, after finally sinking his putt, poin