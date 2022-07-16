The Open 2022 live: Score and latest updates from round three of the golf at St Andrews

british-open-2022-championship-third-round-3-live-score-latest-rory-mcilroy - REUTERS

03:32 PM

DeChambeau on the mysteries of the Old Course

"I don’t think you ever know how to play this golf course fully. Every day it’s different. It showcases a unique golf course each time the wind pops up or doesn’t pop up. It’s just different."

03:29 PM

Hatton and Gooch get their third rounds under way

That pairing is just one letter away from two iconic England batsmen...(work it out...). Both their balls end on the fairway safe and sound.

03:27 PM

Lowry is the first golfer to make back-to-back eagles at The Open...

...in 21 years, the last man to achieve the feat since Phil Mickelson at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

03:20 PM

Beware the Road Hole

Apparently only two of 29 golfers so far today have found the green in regulation...

03:19 PM

Adam Scott and Patrick Cantlay

Have got their third rounds underway - both enjoyed fine Fridays and start the day on seven-under - with both finding the widest fairway in golf.

03:16 PM

Shane Lowry has back-to-back eagles!!!

From nowhere the 2019 champion has served up two twos! He eagled the driveable ninth with a brilliant chip from the left rough, before chipping in again (this time from the fairway) at the 10th. There's a huge roar from the galleries for the popular Royal Portrush champion as he goes to nine-under.

Shane Lowry - PA

03:11 PM

Thomas Pieters is making an impressive move

The Belgian is seven-under for his round, through 14. He was out in 32 (four-under) thanks, in part, to an eagle at the ninth. He backed that up with birdies at 10, 13 and 14 and is now tied-fifth on nine-under.

The score so far today have been low - so we could well see the leader on something like 17/18-under.

03:07 PM

Amateurs like Opens at St Andrews

Since 2014 there have been 13 amateurs to make the cut at The Open - nine of those have come on the Old Course. The best of the 2022 intake is Barclay Brown (great name and a great bucket hat...) and the Englishman is through two holes so far today - he's parred both the first and second (not sure how his birdie attempt stayed out on two) and stays on six-under.

Story continues

Barclay Brown - AFP

03:02 PM

Ian Poulter is having an eventful championship

Having been booed at the first before holing a monster 162-foot eagle putt during the first round, this is certainly a major he won't forget.

He had got to six-under today, having gone out in a three-under 33, but he's now back to four-under after back-to-back bogeys at 10 and 11.

02:50 PM

DeChambeau ends on six-under

That's thanks to a five-under 67. He was going well but that double-bogey at the 16th wreaked any momentum he had. The 17th and 18th holes were eventful - he hit his drive miles left at the Road Hole, then hit his approach onto the eponymous road before getting up and down for par. At the last he hit his tee shot way left before getting relief from the fence/stands. He eventually walked off with a birdie.

02:47 PM

Oliver Brown is expecting some of the leaders to tear up the Old Course today

Our very own Chief Sports Writer has this to say about the third round

"The way the conditions are today - the faintest breeze, receptive greens - I think they're going to tear it up today...Cam Smith is playing well but it's hard to back up a score like 64, Adam Scott looks in brilliant form and likes the hard-running having grown up in Australia, and Rory McIlroy looks in great shape. I just wonder whether he can sustain it until Sunday night."

02:28 PM

The last four tee times

3.25pm Talor Gooch, Tyrrell Hatton

3.35pm Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson

3.45pm Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland

3.55pm Cameron Young, Cameron Smith

02:25 PM

Kisner has a word of warning about the Road Hole

The American says the infamous 17th is playing more like a par-5 today. The pin is far left meaning if you go flag searching you bring the Road Hole bunker into play. The scoring average today is 4.6...

02:20 PM

DeChambeau was going well

The big-hitting American had got to seven-under by the 16th tee but walked off the par-four's green on five-under having racked up a double bogey. He won't be the first to come a cropper on the classic risk-and-reward hole.

02:17 PM

So of those already out on the hallowed links

It's Kevin Kisner who has enjoyed his day the most. The American is already back in the clubhouse having fired a seven-under round of 65 to take him to seven-under for the week.

Kevin Kisner - GETTY IMAGES

02:13 PM

Here's how the leaderboard is looking

13-under: Smith

11-under: Young

10-under: McIlroy, Hovland

9-under: D Johnson

8-under: Scheffler, Hatton

7-under: Kisner (65), DeChambeau (14), Fleetwood (7), Gooch, Scott, Cantlay , Theegala

02:07 PM

What cost of living crisis?

From Tom Morgan at St Andrews

No sign of the cost of living crisis putting spectators off opening their wallets at the souvenir shop, where hundreds are queuing outside. Stewards are warning shoppers they face an hour-long wait to get inside. Glorious clear blue skies for it at St Andrews today. The grandstand will be packed later as Rory McIlroy attempts to maintain the heat on Camerons Smith and Young for a third day.

Fans at St Andrews - JIM WHITE

02:04 PM

Get ready for an enthralling moving day at St Andrews

There were fears ahead of the first round that the fabled Old Course would be taken apart by a combination of modern technology and big hitters - that we could even see the first 59 in a major. Well, so far 59 has not looked likely, but Cameron Smith's 64 on Friday did illustrate that it will be a low score that wins this week, possibly as low as 20 or 21-under.

The Australian shot the blemish-free round with all the elan, insouciance and calm we have come to expect of the Players champion and Smith, who has a two-shot lead over Cameron Young on 13-under, is determined to take that relaxed approach that has served him so well in the first two round into the weekend.

"I feel like I've been in this spot a lot over the past couple of years, and things just haven't quite gone my way yet," said Smith, who is yet to win a major but has had four top-10 finishes in the past five Masters.

"I've just got to be really patient over the weekend. The golf course is going to get a lot harder and a lot faster. So just be patient and make good putts."

There are a host of big names lurking behind him Rory McIlroy is three shots back, Dustin Johnson is a shot further back and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler one behind him. It promises to be an exciting second half of a tournament that will be remembered, in part, for the emotional scenes on the 18th yesterday. Tiger Woods wiped away tears amid emotional scenes as he was cheered the full length of the 18th hole on Friday on what he says "feels like my last time" playing the Old Course in an Open Championship.

"As I walked further along the fairway, I saw Rory [McIlroy] right there," Woods said of the world No 2 who was playing the first hole. "He gave me the tip of the cap. JT [Justin Thomas] did the same. It was pretty cool. The nods I was getting from guys as they were going out and I was coming in, that was pretty neat.

"And then I got closer to the green and the ovation got louder and you could feel the warmth. Felt like the whole tournament was right there. They all appreciated what I've done here for the years I've played. I felt like it just came to a head right there as I was walking to my golf ball.

"I had a few tears," he added. "I'm not one who gets very teary-eyed very often about anything, but when it comes to the game and the transition… I was lucky enough in 1995 to watch Arnold hit his first tee shot in the second round [of his final Open]. And I could hear Jack playing his last one; I was probably about four holes behind him [10 years later] and could hear the ovations getting louder and louder and louder.

"I felt that as I was coming in. The people knew I wasn't going to make the cut. I put my heart and soul into this event over the years. It's very emotional for me. The ovation I got at 18 is something I'll always remember.

"I've been coming here since 1995 and I think the next [St Andrews Open] comes around in 2030 and I don't know if I will be physically able to play by then. I'm not retiring. I'll be able to play future Opens. But eight years' time... I doubt if I'll be competitive at this level."

If you've got a lump in your throat then you're not the only one. Stay here for all the action on what promises to be an enthralling moving day at the home of golf.