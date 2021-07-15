British Open 2021: How to watch, favorites, Round 1 tee times and pairings
British Open: How to watch, favorites, Round 1 tee times and pairings originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The oldest event in golf will return to Royal St. George’s Club as the 2021 Open Championship kicks off on Thursday, July 15. The 149th edition of the tournament will feature a star-studded field, as over 150 of the world’s best golfers compete in the final major Championship this year.
A number of golfers have withdrawn from the Open Championship due to COVID-19. Bubba Watson announced on Sunday that he would not compete after having direct exposure to someone who tested positive. Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama also withdrew, citing a recent COVID-19 diagnosis that hindered his ability to practice ahead of the championship. On Monday, 2015 Open champion Zach Johnson withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19.
Reigning champion Shane Lowry will look to defend his title, but all eyes should be on Jon Rahm, who is looking to bounce back after losing his No. 1 ranking at the Scottish Open last weekend.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2021 Open Championship:
How can I watch the 2021 Open Championship?
The 2021 Open Championship begins on Thursday, July 15, and ends on Sunday, July 18.
Thursday, July 15:
1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. ET: Peacock Premium
4 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: Live coverage on Golf Channel and Peacock Premium
3 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: Featured groups on Peacock
5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: Holes 14-16 on Peacock
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET: Live coverage on Peacock Premium
3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET: “Live from the Open” on Golf Channel
Friday, July 16:
1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. ET: Peacock Premium
4 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: Live coverage on Golf Channel and Peacock Premium
3 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: Featured groups on Peacock
5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: Holes 14-16 on Peacock
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET: Live coverage on Peacock Premium
3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET: “Live from the Open” on Golf Channel
Saturday, July 17:
5 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET: Live coverage on Golf Channel and Peacock Premium
6 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET: Featured groups on Peacock
7 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET: Holes 14-16 on Peacock
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: Live coverage on NBC and Peacock Premium
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET: “Live from the Open” on Golf Channel
Sunday, July 18:
4 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET: Live coverage on Golf Channel and Peacock Premium
5 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET: Featured groups on Peacock
6 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET: Holes 14-16 on Peacock
7 a.m to 2 p.m. ET: Live coverage on NBC and Peacock Premium
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET: “Live from the Open” on Golf Channel
What are the 2021 Open Championship pairs and tee times?
Here are the featured groups for Thursday’s opening round:
3:03 a.m. ET: Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Garrick Higgo
4:25 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace
4:58 a.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen
5:20 a.m. ET: Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose
9:59 a.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler
10:10 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott
10:21 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith
You can check out the full list of tee times here.
Who has the best odds to win the 2021 Open Championship?
Rahm is the current favorite to win the Open Championship at +800, according to our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook. The next-closest golfer behind Rahm is Brooks Koepka with +1600 odds. Koepka finished tied for fourth at the 2019 Open Championship.
Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele are tied for third-best odds at +1800.
Lowry, the defending Open champion, has +4000 odds of repeating.
Rickie Fowler could be a sleeper pick at +7000. He tied for fourth at the 2011 Open, which also took place at Royal St. George’s, and tied for second in 2014 and sixth in 2019.
Phil Mickelson, who won the Claret Jug in 2013, stunned the world when he won the PGA Championship in May, becoming the oldest player to win a major. But he enters this year’s Open with +10000 odds of winning as he seeks his seventh career major championship.
Here are the odds for the 2021 Open Championship:
Jon Rahm, +800
Brooks Koepka, +1600
Jordan Spieth, +1800
Xander Schauffele, +1800
Justin Thomas, +2000
Dustin Johnson, +2200
Rory McIlroy, +2200
Collin Morikawa, +3000
Patrick Reed, +3000
Viktor Hovland, +3000
Louis Oosthuizen, +3300
Patrick Cantlay, +3300
Tyrrell Hatton, +3300
Bryson DeChambeau, +3500
Matthew Fitzpatrick, +4000
Paul Casey, +4000
Shane Lowry, +4000
Tommy Fleetwood, +4500
Lee Westwood, +5000
Scottie Scheffler, +5000
Tony Finau, +5000
Branden Grace, +6000
Daniel Berger, +6000
Marc Leishman, +6000
Sergio Garcia, +6000
Cameron Smith, +6600
Justin Rose, +6600
Harris English, +7000
Joaquin Niemann, +7000
Rickie Fowler, +7000
Webb Simpson, +7000
Abraham Ancer, +7500
Ian Poulter, +7500
Adam Scott, +8000
Jason Day, +8000
Robert MacIntyre, +8000
Will Zalatoris, +8000
Alexander Noren, +9000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, +9000
Garrick Higgo, +9000
Lucas Herbert, +9000
Jason Kokrak, +10000
Phil Mickelson, +10000
Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.