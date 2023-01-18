British Olympic cycling star Laura Kenny announces pregnancy

Laura Kenny, Jason Kenny

Laura Kenny, a five-time Olympic track cycling champion for Great Britain, announced she is pregnant, nine months after publicly sharing her story of loss.

“Today I felt like I couldn’t hide away anymore,” Kenny posted on social media Wednesday. “I’m already starting to show and the anxiety I have felt has been unreal. Telling the world means I have to accept we are having another baby and this fills me with all kinds of emotions. I’m scared every single day that I might have to go through the pain of loosing another baby. It makes you feel ungrateful for something you’ve so desperately wanted for the last year. But I also know there are going to be so many people, like I was, seeing my post and wishing I would go away with my happy ending. But I also know when I was lying in the hospital bed I was searching for people’s happy endings because it was the only thing giving me any comfort at the time. That maybe, just maybe I would get my happy ending.”

Kenny, 30, is married to fellow British Olympic track cycling champion Jason Kenny. They have a 5-year-old son, Albie.

Last April, Kenny said that, since the Tokyo Games, she had a miscarriage in November 2021, COVID symptoms that merited a hospital trip, an ectopic pregnancy in January 2022 and lost a fallopian tube, sharing her story to support others.

Kenny competed in April for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics, then at the Commonwealth Games in August won the scratch race (not an Olympic event).

In Tokyo, Kenny earned madison gold with Katie Archibald and team pursuit silver, giving her five career gold medals and one silver. She shares the British female record for total medals with equestrian Charlotte Dujardin and holds the British female gold-medal record outright.

