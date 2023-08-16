British Museum worker fired after valuable items stolen

The British Museum - Batchelder / Alamy Stock Photo

Gold jewellery dating back to 1,500BC has been stolen from the British Museum in its biggest breach of security in recent times.

A member of staff has been sacked after the valuable items, which also included semi-precious stones and glass, were taken from a store room.

The museum has announced an independent review of security after the theft, which is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police’s Economic Crime Command.

The missing items date from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD. Other items had been damaged.

George Osborne, the former chancellor who is now chairman of the British Museum, said its first priority was to recover the stolen jewels, and that the museum would do “whatever it takes” to increase security so that there can never be a repeat of the theft.

The museum said in a statement: “The majority of the items in question were small pieces kept in a storeroom belonging to one of the museum’s collections. They include gold jewellery and gems of semi-precious stones and glass dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD. None had recently been on public display, and they were kept primarily for academic and research purposes.”

Mr Osborne said: “The Trustees of the British Museum were extremely concerned when we learnt earlier this year that items of the collection had been stolen. The Trustees have taken decisive action to deal with the situation, working with the team at the Museum.

“We called in the police, imposed emergency measures to increase security, set up an independent review into what happened and lessons to learn, and used all the disciplinary powers available to us to deal with the individual we believe to be responsible.

Our priority is now threefold: first, to recover the stolen items; second, to find out what, if anything, could have been done to stop this; and third, to do whatever it takes, with investment in security and collection records, to make sure this doesn’t happen again. This incident only reinforces the case for the reimagination of the Museum we have embarked upon. It’s a sad day for all who love our British Museum, but we’re determined to right the wrongs and use the experience to build a stronger Museum.”

