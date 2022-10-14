British men ‘take Olympic pressure off’ with team pursuit gold at world championships

Ollie Wood (left to right), Dan Bigham, Ethan Hayter and Ethan Vernon – Great Britain’s men land team pursuit gold and world championships - GETTY IMAGES

Great Britain’s men took a thrilling gold medal in the team pursuit at the 2022 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Paris on Thursday night, with Dan Bigham saying it set them in good stead for Paris 2024.

The men’s quartet of Bigham, Ethan Vernon, Ollie Wood and Ethan Hayter edged out Italy in a superb final, their time of 3:45.829 two tenths quicker than the Olympic champions who had new UCI Hour Record holder Filippo Ganna in their ranks.

Bigham, the former Mercedes F1 aerodynamicist who is back in the British fold having worked with Denmark ahead of the last Olympics in Tokyo, helping coach the Danes to a silver medal, said winning the world title “took the pressure off” Great Britain with 20 months to go until the next Olympics.

Britain's men finished a disappointing fourth in Tokyo in what has become known as their blue riband event following successive golds in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

“It means less pressure on all of us,” Bigham said. “I think all of the guys here would say the [Tokyo] Olympics didn’t go as well as they’d hoped.

“I think we’ve all got unfinished business with the Olympics and to be sat here, less than two years out from the Olympics, in the very same velodrome, I think the pressure’s off performance-wise and we can now really just focus on the process and basically just nail it as a team for the next 20-something months.”

The winning moment 🔥pic.twitter.com/q1vYlOGtvZ — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) October 13, 2022

The women’s quartet of Katie Archibald, Neah Evans, Megan Barker and Josie Knight were well beaten by Italy in their final, fracturing towards the finish as they came under intense pressure from their rivals.

Archibald, the double Olympic gold medallist, was riding less than two months after the death of her partner, Scottish mountain bike champion Rab Wardell, who suffered a cardiac arrest while in bed with Archibald at home in Glasgow in August.

Archibald’s Olympic Madison partner from Tokyo, Laura Kenny, will be in action later in the week in the women’s Madison with Neah Evans. The five-time Olympic champion, 30, said she needed time to consider her future in the sport after winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August. Kenny then skipped the European Championships in Munich later that month.

The two team pursuit medals lift Britain into third place overall in the medals table following three bronze medals on the opening night of the competition on Wednesday, the men’s and women’s team sprint and the women’s scratch race.