British man in Israeli military killed in Hamas attacks

Nathanel Young was working secutiry at an all-night rave when Hamas struck - UNPIXS

A 20-year-old man from London has been confirmed among more than 600 people killed in the Hamas attack on Israel, while a fellow Briton is missing.

Nathanel Young, who grew up in the UK but moved to Tel Aviv as a teenager, was serving as a corporal in the Israeli Defence Force (IDF), when terrorist gunmen launched a wave of surprise attacks on Saturday.

He was a former pupil at the Jewish Free School in London as was 26-year-old Jake Marlowe, whose family have not heard from him since shortly after the Hamas assault began.

Mr Marlowe, from Barnet, moved to Israel two years ago and was working as a security guard at a party near the Gaza border when gunmen struck.

As the death toll continued to rise it was feared more British Israelis could be among those killed or kidnapped. Officials from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office were understood to be assisting the families of several Britons caught up in the violence.

Tzipi Hotovely, the Israeli ambassador to the UK confirmed that at least one British national was believed to be in Gaza, but would not expand on whether they were among those being held hostage.

She told Sky News:: “I know there is one British citizen who is in Gaza at the moment. The Israeli government is doing everything we can to help those who are held hostage and every citizen who is taken is returned.”

Alicia Kearns, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee said the Government’s priority would be ensuring the safety of the missing Briton and as well as other British nationals in Israel.

She said: “What we did see on Saturday was British families having to hide in safe rooms, some with, I believe, a baby as young as 10 days old, and so many international victims being taken hostage.

“Obviously, that will be a priority for the British Government, I would expect the ministers will be in today working on precisely how we can get that individual to safety working with our allies.

“It’s crucial we do not give the terrorists what they want but, at the same time, first and foremost the duty of the British Government is to keep British nationals safe.”

Mr Young’s family paid tribute to him following confirmation from the IDF that he was among the casualties.

His sister, Gaby Shalev said: “Nathanel was full of life and the life of the party. He loved his family and friends and was loved by everyone. He loved music and was a talented DJ. Always willing to go to any lengths for his loved ones. An amazing uncle and brother. He was so happy in Israel.”

His brother Eliot added: “Nathanel always had strong Jewish pride. From a young age he has always wanted to play an important role in defending his country, it’s something he talked about a lot. I remember when he was around 10 and he called, so upset at the attacks on Israel that were happening at that time.

Nathanel was also a bubbly guy who my two little daughters loved playing with and were always so excited to visit.”

Mr Marlowe’s family were meanwhile desperately waiting for information about his whereabouts after it was confirmed he had been working an all-night rave in the desert near Kibbutz Re’im in the south of the country that had come under attack.

His mother, Lisa, told the Jewish News: “He was doing security at this rave [on Saturday] and called me at 4.30am to say all these rockets were flying over.

“Then, at about 5.30am, he texted to say, ‘signal very bad, everything OK, will keep you updated I promise you,’ and that he loves me”.

She continued: “I don’t know what we’re supposed to be doing. I’ve got people in Israel phoning the home guard command, others talking to others, everyone’s just trying to help as much as they can.”

A friend of his family posted an appeal on Facebook featuring his Israeli ID card and an image of a tattoo he has on his leg.

One London based friend said he had moved to Israel because he had been concerned about rising levels of anti-Semitism in the UK.

He told The Telegraph: “He was a big Arsenal fan and a typical North London boy. He was still finding himself and had become quite disillusioned in London because of anti-Semitism.

“He was super happy in Israel and the last time I spoke to him he was working on a construction site. I pray he will be found.’

Another friend, Edward Davis, added: “He is a lovely man. Bright, charming, sweet, funny and very endearing. He was very close to his mum. This is horrendous and I hope he will return to us safe.”