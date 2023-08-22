This British hotel has the best service in the world – here’s what it’s like to stay

According to the experts, Gleneagles offers the best service and attention to detail of any hotel on the planet

When I was last at Gleneagles, in December 2018, I was treated to a truly memorable day on a private tour of Stirling Castle and Linlithgow Palace in pursuit of Mary Queen of Scots. My expert companion was Gleneagles’ resident Blue Badge guide, Iris Marhencke; we have kept in touch ever since, and she was here to greet me on my latest visit.

‘I was deeply impressed by all aspects of my stay,’ says Fiona

Surely not many hotels have resident Blue Badge guides. I was deeply impressed not just by that but by all aspects of my stay, especially as my childhood memories of the hotel conjured a huge, confusing place full of golfers and conferencing businessmen. In 2016, it was bought by Ennismore Capital, headed by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, and now, seven years on, it is the recipient of a prestigious new gong: The Art of Hospitality award, announced today in advance of the equally prestigious World’s 50 Best Hotels, the latter to be revealed at London’s Guildhall on September 19.

The American Bar - James Merrell

The special Art of Hospitality award is quite an achievement: according to the experts, Gleneagles doesn’t just offer the best service and attention to detail of any hotel in Britain, but the best on the planet.

Really? Despite its Highland location? Despite the blows that the pandemic, Brexit, the cost-of-living crisis, low wages and an apparently increasingly workshy workforce have rained down on the hospitality industry in this country and beyond?

I headed back to Perthshire and the dour palace overlooking the Ochil Hills that was built by the Caledonian Railway and opened to great fanfare in 1924. Here my mother, who lived in nearby Comrie, would be taken to tea by her starchy aunts and here she honeymooned, complaining that she hardly saw my father as he was off playing golf and fishing from dawn till dusk.

From world-class golf to fishing, each activity is provided by genuine enthusiasts and experts in their fields

I’m not a great fan or follower of awards, but after immersing myself, accompanied by a friend, for several days in the embrace of the 200-acre estate, I think that this Art of Hospitality award may just be bang on. Of course, it doesn’t come cheap, but stay at Gleneagles and you will pay no more than at any other five-star hotel in, say, Europe, and in some cases a great deal less. A three-night stay with dinner, breakfast and a couple of activities will set a couple back around £3,300. There are plenty of luxury hotels where your bill will be far higher for somewhere that looks good, with a great location, but where the service simply does not sing and the soul is missing.

The Royal Lochnagar suite - James Merrell

How was the award arrived at? Industry experts – 580 of them – across the globe (hoteliers, travel journalists, consultants and seasoned luxury travellers) were asked to name the property where they have received the single-best hospitality experience within a two-year voting period up to April 2023. For the World’s 50 Best Hotels, they were asked to name the seven hotels, in order of preference, that had impressed them the most during the same period.

“The voting” says William Drew, Content Director for 50 Best “is strictly anonymous, no one is paid, and hotels cannot lobby”. Hard to imagine that even industry experts have stayed in seven outstanding hotels in two years, but the hotels, ranked one to fifty, that have made the top 50 all attracted multiple votes, and for the Art of Hospitality award, Gleneagles, I’m told, was the clear winner.

Dine al fresco on the hotel's Italian-themed summer lawn

“Having run the 50 Best Restaurants awards since 2002 and Bars since 2009, we are thrilled with the diversity and quality of our first hotel list, which aims to champion both the travel and the hotel industries,” says William Drew.

I’m thrilled too: thrilled that a British hotel should be lauded for its service. Service in this country has been hit or miss at best of late, yet Gleneagles, which will celebrate its 100th birthday next year, has taken on the world and won.

How do they do it? I have a maxim when it comes to summing up hotels: “Great owner, great management, go there; dodgy owner, dodgy management, don’t”.

Gleneagles is proof: the combination of a passionate and committed owner in Sharan Pasricha and an instinctive leader in managing director Conor O’Leary has created a place that could so easily be a gently decaying hulk but is instead a Glorious Playground, as it justifiably styles itself, in its prime.

Managing director Conor O’Leary

The numbers are extraordinary. The most outstanding service in the world, according to 50 Best, is being pulled off in a place that often sees 2,000 guests (hotel, golf and leisure club, timeshare accommodation, day visitors) on the estate; that welcomes 100 dogs a month and feeds 1,000 diners at any one time in a total of 10 restaurants, including two-Michelin starred Andrew Fairlie and the Strathearn which, with its pillars, silver trolleys and waiters sporting pheasant feathers in their buttonholes, is one of the great dining rooms of Europe (with a breakfast buffet that has to be seen to be believed). Gleneagles employs almost 1,300 staff, half of whom are locals, with admirable retention levels.

Why does the service here feel so natural, so instinctive? “We encourage our staff to be themselves,” says Conor O’Leary. “We give them the best products and tell them how to make the drink or take the order but then leave them to deliver the service how they want. We put our trust in them, and I believe we are rewarded. If they feel well supported and at ease, then so do the guests.”

Gleneagles employs almost 1,300 staff, half of whom are locals

To be a guest at Gleneagles (65 per cent are repeat) is to be constantly entertained. The list of activities for all ages is breath-taking, from ferret racing to falconry, tree climbing to horse riding, not to mention a fully supervised children’s adventure programme, spa and leisure centre, fishing and world-class golf, each activity provided by genuine enthusiasts and experts in their fields.

Is Gleneagles perfect? Of course not; if it was, it wouldn’t have a heart, and it does. It’s too big and busy to qualify for absolute perfection, at least in my book. It may strive to be perfect, but more importantly it does so while remaining personable, down to earth and, crucially, conscious of its location.

“Politics and religion are none of our business,” says Conor, “but the community around us is, and we do everything we can to be a meaningful and helpful part of it.”

It’s certainly spectacularly set: the view from the hotel probably has as much influence on guests’ happiness as the staff and the facilities.

The Spa is the perfect space to relax - OLA O SMIT

Iris Marhencke isn’t only a Blue Badge guide; she is part of the four-person guest relations team, three of whom, including her, have chalked up more than 70 years at Gleneagles between them.

“Not enough hotels have teams like ours,” she tells me. “We are constantly on the look-out, constantly on the move and we deal with everything, from managing the expectations of some of the world’s wealthiest people to designing marriage proposals and pacifying disgruntled guests with secret surprises. I’ve organised my shifts to last from 10am to 10pm so I can properly ‘own’ anything that comes my way.”

The Birnam is an Italian-American grill

Stay for dinner and a night at Gleneagles and the outlay will be the same as any luxury British hotel; stay for days and immerse yourself in the Glorious Playground and you’ll need deep pockets. Either way, you’ll find a great institution with a heart, a soul and, yes, world-class, award-winning service.

Gleneagles (01764 499 046; gleneagles.com) offers doubles from £495, including breakfast.