British Gymnastics head coach exits before Olympics

Kenwright spent four years as the head coach for women’s artistic gymnastics at British Gymnastics [Getty Images]

David Kenwright, British Gymnastics' head coach for women’s artistic gymnastics, has stepped down just three months before the Paris Olympics.

Kenwright, who joined the governing body in 2017, oversaw Team GB's first women's Olympic team medal in 92 years at Tokyo in 2021.

He also guided the team to a first-ever world silver in 2021, as well as gold at the European Championships in 2023.

Gymnastics at Paris 2024 gets under way on 27 July.

BBC Sport understands it was Kenwright's choice to leave British Gymnastics.

"I’ve really loved working with the WAG [women’s artistic gymnastics] community, including all the amazing gymnasts, the talented and dedicated coaches, and a great technical committee," Kenwright said.

"We’ve achieved a lot together that we can all be immensely proud of and that will have a lasting positive impact for our sport and all those in it."

A statement from the governing body said: "British Gymnastics would like to thank David for the extensive contribution he has made to gymnastics in the UK over the past seven years. We wish him all the best for the future.

"As the focus turns to Paris 2024, Tracy Whittaker-Smith, performance director (Olympic disciplines), and Scott Hann, technical adviser, will use their wealth of experience and expertise to lead the team into the Games."

British Gymnastics said a coaching team for this summer's Olympics will be put together in the coming months.