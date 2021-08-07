British firefighters deploy to Greece as apocalyptic blazes threaten Athens

A firefighter battles a blaze in the suburb of Thrakomakedones, north of Athens, on August 7, - Alexandros Avramidis/REUTERS

British firefighters are deploying urgently to Greece to help battle wildfires raging across the country.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, has instructed 21 experienced firefighters to fly to Athens to assist Greek fire fighters battling blazes that have engulfed the city in thick smog.

A Home Office source said: “Priti was in Greece earlier this week and saw the devastating effect the fires are having. That’s why she is deploying these firefighters to help our international partners in their time of need.”

Greek and European officials have blamed climate change for a devastating heatwave that has sparked unprecedented wildfires across southern Europe and the eastern Mediterranean.

On Saturday wildfires continued to rampage through some of Greece's last remaining forests and encroached on additional inhabited areas, prompting evacuations from some islands.

One massive fire advanced up the slopes of Mount Parnitha, a national park north of Athens and one of the last substantial forests near the Greek capital.

Ferries evacuated people from the island of Evia after blazes cut off other means of escape - Sotiris Dimitropoulo/via REUTERS

Overnight ferries evacuated 1,153 people from a seaside village and beaches on the island of Evia after approaching flames cut off other means of escape.

In the Mani region of the Peloponnese, one local official described the fires as a "biblical catastrophe" and said 70 percent of the east Mani municipality had been destroyed.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek prime minister, on Saturday expressed "deep sadness" and promised reforestation and repair would be his government's first priority.

"With great effort, and I believe with the participation of society, when this nightmarish summer has passed, we will turn all our attention to repairing the damage as fast as possible, and in restoring our natural environment again," he said on a visit to Athens fire department.

The British firefighters will join crews and aircraft from France, Ukraine, Cyprus, Croatia, Sweden and Israel. More were expected to arrive on Saturday from Romania and Switzerland.

Egypt said Saturday it was sending two helicopters to Greece, while 36 Czech firefighters with 15 vehicles were expected to arrive early Monday.