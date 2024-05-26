British event rider Campbell dies after fall from horse

British event rider Georgie Campbell, 37, has died after falling from her horse at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon on Sunday, British Eventing has confirmed.

"Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b however, unfortunately, she could not be saved," the governing body said in a statement.

"The horse, Global Quest, was assessed by the on-site vets and walked back to the stable and is uninjured.

"To respect the family's privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared."

Campbell competed in more than 200 events, including five-star events Badminton and Burghley, winning on six occasions.

She was married to fellow event rider Jesse Campbell, who competes for New Zealand.