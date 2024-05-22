British Diving Championships to be shown on BBC

Britain's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won three medals at this year's World Aquatics Championships, including team gold [Getty Images]

The country's top divers head to the British Championships this month aiming for Olympic selection and you can watch the action on the BBC.

The event, which takes place at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre from 23 to 26 May, will play a key role in the selection of Great Britain’s Olympic diving team heading to Paris this summer.

The competition will be the key selection event for the individual 3m springboard and 10m platform Olympic diving disciplines and the European Championship diving team.

The leading crop of British divers and the next generation of stars will compete for national titles in individual and synchronised events across the meet.

Great Britain won three diving Olympic medals at the Tokyo Games in 2021, including Tom Daley and Matty Lee’s gold in the synchronised 10m platform.

This will be the first chance for fans to watch Britain's world-class divers competing in the Sandwell venue, near Birmingham, since the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Daley is not taking part but has now been named in the team to compete in the 10m synchronised event alongside Noah Williams for Paris.

What is the schedule?

Every final from the British Diving Championships will be covered live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app. All times BST and may be subject to change.

Friday, 24 May

11:00

Men’s platform synchronised final

Women’s 3m springboard preliminary

18:00

Men’s 3m springboard final

Women’s platform final

Saturday, 25 May

16:00

Women’s platform synchronised final

Women’s 3m springboard final

Sunday, 26 May

11:00

Men’s 3m springboard synchronised final

Women’s 3m springboard synchronised final

15:00

Men’s platform final