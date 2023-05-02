British cyclists scared to speak out on trans athletes due to fear of being cancelled by sponsors - Tour of the Gila

Leading British cyclists are scared to speak out against the sport's transgender policies amid fears of being cancelled and losing sponsorship deals, Telegraph Sport understands.

Insiders also describe a mood of "fear and loathing" among International Cycling Union [UCI] hierarchy who are said to be at odds over potentially toughening eligibility rules again. Simmering disenchantment among racers as well as rulemakers comes amid fresh concern for female categories after the biggest victory for a transgender rider in a women's race so far.

Austin Killips's first prize for women at the Tour of the Gila, the premier road race in New Mexico, prompted immediate calls for a rethink on rules drafted just last year.

To pile pressure on authorities to go further in their restrictions, men and women's cyclists are now being urged by campaigners to unite in protest against "mind-boggling misogyny". However, several elite competitors admit privately they are frightened by potential repercussions. "The reason women don’t just refuse to start is that we have so few opportunities and so little sponsorship that we don’t want to lose any opportunity,” said one leading competitor who declined to be named.

British Cycling has been reviewing the situation for more than a year and is understood to be considering going further than the UCI and introducing a ban in domestic competition.

One key advocate for better protections in women's sport is British Cycling's head of Olympic programmes, Sara Symington, who was among the signatories to a letter to the UCI last year pressuring the body to "guarantee fairness for female athletes".

Maria Blower, who represented Great Britain when women’s cyclists were first permitted in the Olympic Games in 1984, say competitors as well as administrators are unable to agree on the sport's best course of action because the mood is so toxic.

"There is disagreement within the UCI," she said. "We know that some are on our side and some are clearly not. I know a lot of girls who are currently racing who are frightened. They don't want to be bullied or to be seen as bigots. That's why they smile on the podium. Everybody's confused - we're all angry but, while we're sitting on our hands desperately worrying, nothing is being done."

Story continues

'Cyclists must take action or risk losing women's sport'

While swimming and athletics have effectively banned athletes who have gone through male puberty in women's elite competition, the UCI has only partly toughened its rules on trans women's participation in the female category.

Permitted testosterone levels were reduced from five nanomoles per litre to 2.5nmol/l a year ago, which resulted in the British cyclist Emily Bridges being prevented from entering the British national omnium championships.

However, victory for Killips at the Tour of the Gila, the premier road race in New Mexico, has prompted warnings that women may yet miss out on medals at the Olympics because the rules do not go far enough.

On Tuesday, Sharron Davies, sports scientist Ross Tucker and Emma Hilton, a developmental biologist and co-founder of Sex Matters, led a renewed chorus of criticism for policymakers at the UCI. Davies, Britain’s 1980 Olympic swimming silver medallist and a leading voice for protecting female categories in all sports, told Telegraph Sport there is now urgent need for "visual protest" from men and women athletes.

"I really think the cyclists now, both men but particularly women, must start taking group action or lose their sport," she added. "The misogyny on display is mind-boggling in the face of all scientific evidence and, after what both World Athletics and aquatics have done, shows total disdain for their female cyclists the world over."

Tucker, who presents the Science of Sport podcast, also suggested cycling is on a slippery slope. "Thanks to the abdication of its leaders, sport will move from 'moment' to 'moment' until enough people recognise biological reality and respect women’s rights," he said. "Swimming then, cycling now. The only question is whether cycling realises it this time, or does it need more moments?"

A year ago Bridges, the Welsh cyclist, was blocked from competing at the British National Omnium Championships at the 11th hour amid threats of a boycott from other riders. Had Bridges raced in Derby, she would have faced Dame Laura Kenny. Bridges subsequently told DIVA magazine it was wrong to say that trans women in sport retain inherent advantages and claimed to be able to prove it.

British cyclists scared to speak out on trans athletes due to fear of being cancelled by sponsors

Xavier Bigard, appointed medical director of the UCI in 2018, is thought to have played a key role in establishing cycling's rules last year. Hilton suggested in a tweet that her own thoughts on trans inclusion in women's sport had been overlooked. She wrote: "Have I ever told anyone about the time that the medical director of UCI told me I didn't understand the science he was espousing?"

The UCI said in a statement: "The UCI rules are based on the latest scientific knowledge and have been applied in a consistent manner. The UCI continues to follow the evolution of scientific findings and may change its rules in the future as scientific knowledge evolves."

This year’s running of the Tour of the Gila marked the first time in the event’s 36-year history that equal prize money had been offered, with a total purse of $35,350 (£28,145) in both the men’s and women’s races. Killips, who only took up cycling in 2019 before starting on hormone replacement therapy, earned almost £8,000 for finishing top of the women's general classification, plus an £800 bonus as "Queen of the Mountains".

In response, Blower said she agreed with Inga Thompson, a three-time US Olympian and five-time national road race champion, who told Telegraph Sport: “Austin is cycling’s equivalent of Lia Thomas.” Thomas won a US women’s collegiate title in swimming last year, in the 200-yard freestyle, having been ranked 554th in the country in the equivalent male category. "At least this situation will get everyone talking," Blower added.

Killips’ name first came to wider attention in March, after being cited by former cyclo-cross champion Hannah Arensman in a Supreme Court filing explaining why she was retiring from the sport at 24. Arensman had lost out on a podium place to Killips in the national finals in December, later accusing her transgender opponent of repeatedly shoving her during the race – a claim Killips denied.

Killips is a candidate to make the US Olympic women’s cycling team in Paris next summer, should the UCI, the global governing body, maintain its policy.