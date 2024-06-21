British Cyclist Breaks Leg Weeks Before 2024 Paris Olympics

Originally appeared on E! Online

For Katie Archibald, her 2024 Olympic dream ended before it could begin.

The British cyclist was only weeks away from competing in her third Olympic Games when an at-home injury ruined her chances of competing for Great Britain.

"I tripped over a step in the garden," Katie began a June 20 Instagram update, which featured a selfie of herself and an image of her foot in a cast. "Managed to, somehow, dislocate my ankle; break my tibia and fibula; and rip two ligaments off the bone. What the heck."

The 30-year-old, while thanking her "fabulous" medical team, explained she'd undergone surgery and would be going home that afternoon with her leg in a boot.

"A hundred apologies for what this means for the Olympic team, which I've been told won't involve me," she continued. "I'm still processing that bit of news, but thought I better confirm it publicly instead of leaving it to the grapevine (trip hazard and all that)."

And while the three-time medalist noted she might take a break from social media while she recovers, it didn't stop a multitude of well-wishers from filling her comment section with positive thoughts.

2024 Paris Olympics: See the U.S. Team?s Uniforms for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies

More from E! Online

"Wishing you a speedy recovery, Katie," commented the official Instagram account for Great Britain's Olympic team, while fellow Olympic cyclist Chris Hoy added, "Oh Katie… I'm so sorry. What an absolute kick in the teeth. Get well soon and rest up."

SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

Katie first earned a gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, and then walked away with silver and gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Following the news of Katie's injury, British Cycling shared a statement sharing its regret that she would be unable to compete on this year's team upon medical advice.

"We share in Katie's heartbreak over her injury, and the cruel manner in which she has been denied the chance to ride for the medals she so coveted in Paris," the organization shared to X June 20. "Our focus is now on providing Katie with the best possible support as she begins her recovery, and we know that the whole cycling community will be right behind her for every step."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App