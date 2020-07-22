British cycling team changes name again for Tour de France

LONDON (AP) -- The cycling team known as Sky when winning six Tour de France titles from 2012-18 got its second name change in 15 months on Wednesday.

Sky became Team Ineos before Egan Bernal's victory in the 2019 race. Bernal followed Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas as winners for the Britain-based team.

The team said in a statement it will be known as Ineos Grenadiers when the delayed Tour opens Aug. 29.

The name promotes a brand of SUV designed by its billionaire owner Jim Ratcliffe which the team said will launch in 2021.

Cycling news sites in Italy reported the team's colors will change from mostly black to blue.

---

