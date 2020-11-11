British Cycling sacks sprint coach after investigation finds 'long-term pattern of inappropriate relationships' with riders

Philip Hindes of Great Britain leads the Jason Kenny and Jack Carlin in the Team Sprint during Day One of the 2020 HSBC National Track Championships at the National Cycling Centre - GETTY IMAGES

British Cycling has sacked a senior sprint coach on the grounds of gross misconduct after an investigation established a "long-term pattern of inappropriate relationships" with riders.

Kevin Stewart, who used to work with the women’s sprint squad but had switched to coaching the men’s squad including six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny, was dismissed last week following a concern raised in October.

In a statement, the governing body stressed that an investigation had found “no evidence of a physical relationship between Kevin and any rider on the Great Britain Cycling Team”. But it added that the dismissal followed “repeated warnings” that his behaviour "fell short of the values and standards expected”.

A former sprinter, who represented Scotland at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, Stewart is the brother of former podium rider Mark Stewart.

British Cycling’s statement said he was also found guilty of “failing to follow specific direction of the Performance Director in regard to relationship with riders and professional boundaries”, the “inappropriate use of electronic communication” and "actions bringing British Cycling into disrepute”.

Stewart said he "wholeheartedly apologised" for actions which were "not acceptable”. “I realised my actions had made my position on the team untenable and had handed in my resignation before being dismissed while on my notice period,” he said in the same statement issued by British Cycling.

It is unclear who raised the complaints. The governing body said the episode proved that its new protocols, heavily redrafted in the wake of bullying and sexism allegations following Shane Sutton’s dismissal in 2016, were working.

Stephen Park, performance director for British Cycling, added: "While this has been uncomfortable for everybody concerned, it demonstrates the robustness of the processes we have in place when concerns are raised.

"The GB Cycling Team has a clear set of expected behaviours and values and we must hold ourselves and each other to account when we do not meet the standards of behaviour we set as a team.”

It remains to be seen what effect the dismissal may have on the men’s sprint squad, or how the coaching structure might be altered. Britain’s men have won the last three Olympic gold medals in team sprint.