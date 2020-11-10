British Cycling appoints new CEO

British Cycling has appointed Brian Facer as its next Chief Executive Officer.

Facer will join from Premiership rugby club London Irish, where he held the same position.

He will take up his new role early in the new year as replacement for Julie Harrington, who leaves in January 2020 after three years at the governing body.

Facer, who has a commercial background, is a British Cycling member and rides with Daventry Cycling Club.

“I’m delighted to be joining British Cycling as the organisation’s new Chief Executive,” he said in a statement. “It is an exciting time for the whole cycling community across the country, where we are going into the postponed Olympic and Paralympic year, have had another British rider become a Grand Tour champion, and have seen the number of recreational cyclists increase dramatically during the last six months.

“I’ve been a very keen cyclist all of my life, ranging from bike rides with my family all the way through to mountain biking across the Alps and completing a number of Etapes du Tour, including Col du Tourmalet and Alpe d’Huez, so being offered the position of CEO of British Cycling is a dream come true.”

British Cycling chair, Frank Slevin, described Facer as the "clear choice" from a "competitive field".

“I am delighted to conclude the search for a new Chief Executive Officer for British Cycling with the appointment of Brian," he said. “Brian is a British Cycling member and a passionate cyclist, and he understands the needs of the cycling community who are the core of the organisation. What also impressed us was his knowledge of British Cycling, and his commitment to investing in all of our staff and volunteers, so that they can achieve their own potential and make the federation as a whole even stronger.”