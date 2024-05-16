British Columbia eliminates Lewis-Clark State baseball from the Avista World Series

May 16—Bill Clinton was in office, "Too Close" by Next was the No. 1 song in the United States, the top movie at the box office was "Deep Impact," and Google was about four months away from being founded. The date was May 12, 1998, and it was the last time the Lewis-Clark State baseball team didn't make the NAIA World Series.

On Wednesday, exactly 9,500 days after the Warriors' loss at the hands of Albertson College (now College of Idaho), Lewis-Clark State experienced something it hasn't in the two-and-a-half decades since.

The Warriors fell 8-3 to the British Columbia Thunderbirds in the NAIA Opening Round, presented by Avista, at Harris Field. The loss brought an end to LCSC's season and guaranteed the World Series will be without the Warriors for the first time this millennium.

"I think each and every one of (the players), and even they spoke (after the game) — their love of the program," LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. "The daily grind. We take guys in and some of them have been here for five years and some of them have been here for a year. And they all say the same thing. It's a special place, it always has been, it always will be and I'm just proud of all of them. ... (The season's) over, unfortunately, but I like to look back and those guys gave us one heck of a ride."

UBC played LCSC 10 times this season before Wednesday and had gone 0-10. It had previously lost to the home team in the Opening Round on Monday. That game was closely competitive until the Warriors broke things open in the eighth inning.

On Wednesday, the Thunderbirds decided that, this time, they would flip the script.

Middlemiss doesn't miss

British Columbia (34-20) was the first to strike with a two-RBI home run from junior outfielder Mitchell Middlemiss in the top of the second.

LCSC's deficit stayed at two runs for one-and-a-half frames before the Thunderbirds truly took the reins.

The Warriors (38-13) put three pitchers on the mound in the fourth to stop a UBC offense that put up five runs on four hits in the frame. Junior infielder Aidan Rose had a two-run single, and junior outfielder Kaden Zarowny and junior infielder Aaron Marsh had an RBI single apiece. Freshman outfielder Kyle Yip was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to get the scoring started for the Thunderbirds. UBC loaded the bases before LCSC recorded an out.

"(The Warriors') pitching is so good," British Columbia coach Chris Pritchett said. "Anytime you can put up a big inning like that, you know that they're so potent offensively, you're just trying to hold on at that point. It kind of mirrored the first game (of the Opening Round), just the opposite. I thought that game had two really great arms going at it. ... Anytime we play these guys, it brings out the best in us. We know we have to play our best baseball to beat them."

That fifth inning was a pinnacle moment in a pivotal game in the recent history of the Warriors. But it was the missed opportunities after the Thunderbirds' blitz that are bound to be the most haunting.

Runs left unscored

The basepaths were littered with the cleat prints of LCSC players. But home plate was left barely marked by those wearing Warrior navy.

LCSC loaded the bases three times after going down 7-0: once in the fourth, once in the sixth and once in the eighth.

Of those nine potential scores, the Warriors brought in three. Two came after sophomore catcher Bulla Ephan and senior designated hitter Nick Seamons were walked with the bases full in the fourth and eighth innings, respectively. Senior shortstop Leo Rivera gave LCSC its last score of the game in the eighth with an RBI single.

The Warriors left 13 runners stranded in total.

"We left the bases loaded three different times and didn't get much out of it," Taylor said. "I think just baseball being what it is — it's the 11th time we've played (UBC this season). Beat them the first 10. (UBC winning was) kind of just a matter of time, I figure."

A Lewiston trademark without the trademark team

For years, it was guaranteed LCSC would be in the World Series — literally — as the host team for the NAIA World Series received an auto-berth. From 2000 to now, the World Series has been in Lewiston, but the NAIA amended that rule after the 2021 season. In the last three years, the Warriors had to play through the Opening Round to secure their spot at the dance.

In 2022 and 2023, they made it all the way to the championship game. Even with the new rule, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that LCSC would be in the Series.

Now it's not.

When any team's season ends, it's an emotional moment. Seniors who took their last at-bats are hugging coaches and awaited by supportive family and friends. That was the case for several Warriors. Knowing the implications of Wednesday's loss adds more weight to that emotion.

"This time of year, when there's a big loss to end the season, certainly there's emotion," Taylor said. "Emotion runs high. (They're) a bunch of fantastic young men who are going to move on to wonderful things. Proud to say they're wearing our uniform and they made this place better. And they did it in the community and the classroom and on the field. Today it just didn't work out for us."

Six teams punch their tickets

On Wednesday, six teams clinched spots out of the 10 available at the Avista NAIA World Series, starting May 24 at Harris Field in Lewiston.

Those teams were Arizona Christian, Cumberlands (Ky.), Willam Carey (Miss.), Reinhardt, Tennessee Wesleyan and Southeastern. Arizona Christian punched its ticket with a walk-off win in the Lewiston Opening Round bracket against British Columbia following LCSC's loss. ACU is also the only first-timer in the Series as of Wednesday.

William Carey, Southeastern and Tennessee Wesleyan are all former NAIA World Series champions.

The remaining four spots will be determined today in a quadrio of games (Hope International vs. Tabor; Georgia Gwinnett vs. Faulkner; LSU Shreveport vs. Kansas Wesleyan; Missouri Baptist vs. Indiana Southeast).

Two of those games (LSU Shreveport vs. Kansas Wesleyan; Missouri Baptist vs. Indiana Southeast) can end up becoming doubleheaders due to double-elimination rules. Barring weather or other delay, the last four teams in should still be decided today.

It is pretty common for teams other than the Warriors to engage in community activities in Lewiston during the days leading up to the Series. But it'll be interesting to see community support and turnout for games during the Series now that Lewis-Clark State, the flagship team, won't be competing.

BRITISH COLUMBIA LEWIS-CLARK STATE

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Young c 5 0 1 0 Booth cf 5 0 0 0

Boomer pr 0 0 0 0 Seamons dh 3 0 2 1

Marsh 3b 5 1 2 2 Signorelli ss 4 0 0 0

Lenihan 1b 5 1 2 0 Rivera ss 1 0 1 1

McGill dh 3 2 0 0 Gish 1b 5 0 1 0

Mddlmss rf 3 2 1 2 Updegrave rf 5 1 2 0

Yip lf 2 1 0 1 Cabrera lf 4 1 2 0

Anderson lf 1 0 1 0 De Sa 3b 4 1 1 0

Draayers ss 4 0 0 0 Ephan c 1 0 1 1

Rose 2b 4 1 2 2 George pr 0 0 0 0

Ymmto 2b 0 0 0 0 Hfsttter 2b 3 0 0 0

Zarowny cf 4 0 1 1

Totals 36 8 10 8 Totals 35 3 10 3

British Columbia 020 500 001—8 10 0

Lewis-Clark State 000 100 020—3 10 2

British Columbia ip h r er bb so

Orfaly (W, 4-2) 5.2 5 1 1 6 1

Anderson 1.1 3 2 2 1 0

Heppner 2.0 2 0 0 1 2

Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so

Stedman (L, 3-2) 3.0 3 5 5 2 0

Green 0.1 1 2 2 0 0

Webb 5.0 6 1 1 0 4

Smith 0.2 0 0 0 0 2

