British Brooks named to 2022 Doak Walker Award watch list

British Brooks decided to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility with the COVID-19 year and return for another season here in 2022. The Gastonia native enters this season as UNC’s top running back and could be an impact player overall for the offense.

On Wednesday, Brooks earned some national recognition when he was named to the preseason Doak Walker Award watch list. Brooks was one of several players named to the list by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum. The award is handed out annually to the nation’s top college running back.

Brooks is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he rushed for 295 yards on 31 attempts and had 4 touchdowns, playing behind Ty Chandler. His best game of the season came against NC State where he rushed for 124 yards and followed it up with 72 yards in the bowl game against South Carolina.

The winner of the award will be announced at the end of the season as an updated list with semifinalists and finalists will be revealed during the season.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.