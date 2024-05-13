British boxer Sherif Lawal dies after collapsing in ring on professional debut

Sherif Lawal was pronounced dead at hospital after collapsing in the ring - Warren Boxing Management

British boxer Sherif Lawal has died after collapsing following a blow to the temple during his professional debut on Sunday.

Lawal, a 29-year-old Londoner, was knocked down by Portuguese opponent Malam Varela in the fourth round of their middleweight bout.

Tyson Fury led tributes on Monday night while the British Boxing Board of Control described his death as “tragic”.

Paramedics at Harrow Leisure Centre, north-west London, treated Lawal in the ring before he was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead. “Condolences to the family of Sherif Lawal following his tragic passing,” the BBofC said. “The thoughts of all those involved in boxing in Great Britain are with them at this difficult time.”

Warren Boxing Management, who represented Lawal, added: “We would like to send our condolences to all of Sherif’s family, friends, coaches and all those close to him at this tragic time.”

The referee, Lee Every, began a knockout count, but quickly called the fight off and summoned medical assistance before he was taken to Northwick Park Hospital. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

Lawal was trained at the St Pancras Boxing Club by CJ Hussein, having taken up the sport in 2018, competing in the National Elite Championships last year before turning professional.

“God rest his soul, poor old fella,” said Fury at his own pre-fight press conference in Saudi Arabia. “You know getting into this sport that it’s a dangerous sport.”

The remaining three fights on the card at the Clash of the Titans event at Harrow were postponed. Costakis Evangelou, the event promoter, told The Sun: “This was a tragic incident and my profound sympathies go out to Sherif’s family. It’s a difficult time for everyone involved in the boxing fraternity and we’re trying to absorb what’s happened.

“No one wants to see something like this in any sport. Sherif was a great boxer and man. It’s now in the hands of the board and they’re going to assess the incident.”

Anees Taj, whose cruiserweight bout on the card was called off, wrote on Facebook: “Tonight I was supposed to box, however it didn’t happen.

“Sherifdeen Lawal was making his debut and collapsed in the ring, and I have just been informed he has passed away.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.