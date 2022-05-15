Britain's Simon Yates poised ahead of brutal Giro d'Italia stage to Blockhaus

live giro d'italia 2022 stage 9 updates results simon yates

08:40 AM

Ciao!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage nine at the Giro d'Italia, the 191-kilometre run from Isernia to Blockhaus.

Following yesterday's stage around Naples, won by the evergreen Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) from a breakaway, there were no changes atop each of the major classifications and so Juan Pedro López​ (Trek-Segafredo), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) will be dressed in the pink, cyclamen and blue jerseys respectively as leaders in the general, points and mountains classifications. As second-placed rider in the youth classification, Mauri Vansevenant (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) will wear the white jersey on López's behalf.

For anybody that missed stage eight, here are the highlights . . .

Today's stage has been described as the toughest in this year's race and features five categorised climbs, including the nasty looking final schlep up Blockhaus. There is barely a centimetre of flat road on a day which should see some sort of shake-up in the general classification. Whether or not another breakaway prevails remains to be seen, but it will take a strong man to win this brutally hard stage.

So, what does the stage look like?

stage nine

Here's what the roadbook says about the stage...

A queen stage across the Apennines, with a 5,000-metre elevation gain. Shortly after the start, the route clears the Valico del Macerone and the challenging Rionero Sannitico ascent, continuing uphill all the way to Roccaraso. A long undulating descent follows (nearly 90km), leading to the foot of the first ascent to Passo Lanciano (coming from Pretoro). Next, the route drops into Lettomanoppello, cutting across a few urban areas, and starts to go up again in Scafa. The final climb (13km) begins past Roccamorice.

Stage nine

The last 13km go up steadily on narrow road, with several hairpins. Gradients are over 9% for almost 10km, with peaks reaching as high as 14%. There is a very short counter-sloping stretch 500 m before the finish. The home straight (200m long, on 6m wide Tarmac) has an uphill gradient of approx 8%.

Live commentary of today's stage to get under way at 1pm (BST)