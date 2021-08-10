Britain's Prince Andrew sued over alleged sex abuse

A woman filed a lawsuit in the United States on Monday accusing Britain's Prince Andrew of sexual abuse.

Virginia Giuffre alleges that she was trafficked to the Duke of York by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, and sexually abused and battered by him when she was 17 years old.

In a statement, Guiffre said: "I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions."

Queen Elizabeth's second son has previously said that he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre and denied her public allegations.

Giuffre is suing the duke under the Child Victims Act, a New York state law allowing many child abuse victims to pursue claims against their alleged abusers, even if the abuse occurred decades earlier.

The lawsuit came as a fund created to compensate Epstein's victims has awarded more than $121 million to 138 people.

Epstein killed himself in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sexually exploiting dozens of girls and women.

The duke is one of the most prominent people linked to Epstein and their friendship has caused embarrassment to Britain's Royal Family.