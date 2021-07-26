Britain's Pidcock dominates Olympic mountain bike race

  • Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands tumbles on a downhill during the men's cross country mountain bike competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands tumbles on a downhill during the men's cross country mountain bike competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
  • Fans watch from a hillside as Nino Schurter of Switzerland competes during the men's cross country mountain bike competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    Fans watch from a hillside as Nino Schurter of Switzerland competes during the men's cross country mountain bike competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
  • Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands gets up after crashing on a downhill during the men's cross country mountain bike competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands gets up after crashing on a downhill during the men's cross country mountain bike competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
  • Peter Disera of Canada rides at the start of the men's cross country mountain bike competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
    Peter Disera of Canada rides at the start of the men's cross country mountain bike competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
  • Masked fans watch from a hillside during the men's cross country mountain bike competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    Masked fans watch from a hillside during the men's cross country mountain bike competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
DAVE SKRETTA
·1 min read
IZU, Japan (AP) — Tom Pidcock won the Olympic men's mountain bike race with a dominant performance in the hilly countryside southwest of Tokyo on Monday, extending Britain's dominance from the road and track to the dirt.

Leaving reigning champion Nino Schurter and his Swiss teammate Mathias Flueckiger behind on the fourth of seven laps, the 21-year-old multidiscipline prodigy proceeded to dominate the toughest course in Olympic history.

Flueckiger gave chase in vain and was left with a silver medal. David Valero Serrano of Spain won a surprise bronze.

Pidcock, who splits time between the road and mountain biking, won the World Cup race at Nove Mesto earlier this year to become an Olympic favorite. But then he was hit by a car and broke his collarbone on a training ride, keeping him off a bike for about a week in June, and some wondered whether he'd have the same legs for the Tokyo Games.

Turns out they were even better.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

