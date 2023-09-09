Britain's most beautiful pebble beaches (for people who hate sand)

The UK, with around 6,000 of them, has more shingle beaches than any other country in the world bar two (Japan and New Zealand) - Tara Moore/Digital Vision

Shingle beaches are the underrated heroes of the UK’s coastline.

Sure, they dig into your back, bludgeon your feet and there’s no way to construct a decent sandcastle, but you also won’t find yourself fishing sand out of your nails/hair/pants for a week or giving your teeth an exfoliation session as you tuck into a packed lunch. For anyone who hates the lasting effects of sand, pebbles are the answer.

One of the reasons perhaps, the British feel such a strong affiliation to shingle beaches is because the UK, with around 6,000 of them, has more than any other country in the world bar two (Japan and New Zealand).

Here are some of our nation’s finest to enjoy during the heatwave.

Chesil Beach, Dorset

Already one of the UK’s most popular shingle beaches, Chesil Beach graced our screens in 2017 with the release of its namesake film. As one of just three major shingle structures in Britain, the sound of the waves tumbling through the pebbles is hard to beat.

The shingle of Chesil Beach runs for 18 miles - Ian Woolcock/Istockphoto

Birling Gap, East Sussex

This pebble beach has one of the best backdrops on the British coast, with the white cliffs of the Seven Sisters towering above the shore. The National Trust runs a number of activities at Birling Gap and Seven Sisters throughout spring and summer, including rock pooling with a ranger and archaeology walks.

Deal Beach, Kent

What makes a walk along pebble-strewn Deal Beach so interesting is the fishing boats often tugged up onto the sand. Fishing is a popular pastime in Deal, where you can throw a line off the pier. If you walk south along the beach, you’ll arrive at 16th-century Deal Castle.

The white cliffs of the Seven Sisters are a dramatic backdrop at Birling Gap - HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

Freshwater Bay, Isle Of Wight

One of the most popular beaches in West Wight, Freshwater Bay sits between chalky cliffs that form the famous Needles to the east. The pebbles chipped from the cliffs by thundering waves mingle on the beach along with flint and sand while smugglers’ caves are exposed at low tide.

Aldeburgh Beach, Suffolk

While Aldeburgh may not be known for its thrills (few and far between), it is a great spot to enjoy some decent fish and chips. Benjamin Britten is closely linked to the town and on the beach there is a four-metre high ‘Scallop’ sculpture designed by Maggi Hambling dedicated to the composer. It is inscribed with the words: “I hear those voices that will not be drowned” from Grimes, Britten’s opera.

The four-metre high ‘Scallop’ sculpture was designed by Maggi Hambling - Howard Kingsnorth/Getty

Elgol Beach, Skye

This Scottish beach is the ideal spot for those that love a good mountain view. Its sea lochs are reminiscent of fjords and across the water, the Cuillin range looms against the skyline. Along the beach to the south of the village, through an arch in the cliff, you will find Bonnie Prince Charlie’s cave where the prince hid during his last days in Scotland.

Durdle Door Beach, Dorset

You’re more likely to recognise the natural limestone arch of Durdle Door than the beach from which you’re pointing your camera, but the shingle of this West Lulworth beach is a great spot to laze away sunny summer day. A walk along the Jurassic Coast to Lulworth Cove is certainly worth the climb up to the headland.

The rock arch of Durdle Door is one of the most recognisable attractions in Dorset - Istockphoto

Brighton Beach, East Sussex

Wildly popular and hugely iconic, Brighton has become the poster-beach for pebble beaches in the UK. With the Royal Pavilion reminiscent of the Taj Mahal and the Victorian pier home to arcades, fairground attractions and a soft play area, there’s plenty to enjoy if the weather turns typically British.

Rackwick Bay, Orkney

More boulder than shingle, Rackwick Bay sits on the western side of the Isle of Hoy. While it may be just about one of the most northerly beaches you can find in the UK, it’s also one of the most curious. Join the scenic coast path here to see one of Orkney’s most popular natural formations, the Old Man of Hoy.

Brighton Beach is one of the most iconic beaches in the UK - Gareth Fuller/PA

Beer Beach, Devon

Lined by the towering white cliffs that announce you’re on the Jurassic Coast, Beer Beach in Devon was once a haven for smugglers. Today, skilled fishermen launch boats that have been adapted over generations to sail almost seamlessly from the shingle shore.

Dunnotar Castle Beach, Stonehaven

At the base of a precipitous slope, the beach by Dunnotar Castle in the east of Scotland has to be one of the most dramatic settings in the country. While it’s fairly difficult to reach, if you hang around late enough, you can see sunset out over the sea, with the ruins of the home of the Earls Marischal looming above you.

The beach curls around to Beer Head, in the background - Istockphoto

Newgale Beach, Pembrokeshire

While including Newgale Beach in this list might be cheating a little (the main stretch is sand), the pebble bank that runs along the back is certainly worth a mention, having been dumped on the shore during a big storm back in 1859. At the northern end of the bank, you can cross over to wander several bays at low tide.

Blakeney Point, Norfolk

Part of the Blakeney National Nature Reserve, Blakeney Point is home to some of the UK’s most endearing inhabitants – grey seals. With the pebble bank and the surrounding waters the perfect place for breeding, pups are born here every year between November and early January.

Shingle and seals – do beaches get better than this? - Andrew Michael/Universal Images Group

Budleigh Salterton, Devon

Found at the western end of the Jurassic Coast, the ochre-red cliffs at Budleigh Salterton are distinctly different from those found near Seven Sisters. The calm waters make it perfect for swimming and the nearby Otter Estuary and nature reserve is ideally located for those bored of stubbing their toes on pebbles.

Sheringham beach, Norfolk

Sandy when the tide is out, stony when it’s in, it’s the quirky, traditional Victorian seaside town that makes Sheringham Beach so interesting. Found on the coast of Norfolk, this is a great place for reliving the simple days of childhood with ice cream in hand, watching the sunset.

The ochre-red cliffs at Budleigh Salterton are distinct - APEX

Shingle Street, Suffolk

Desolate, quiet and, lacking in a street, Shingle Street is found to the south of Woodbridge. Before a raft of secret documents were leaked in 1992, rumours about Shingle Street being the site of a German invasion where 3,000 soldiers were buried was widely believed war propaganda. In reality, it was evacuated under threat of invasion during the Second World War and has never really recovered its pre-war population.

Dungeness, Kent

The terms ‘Britain’s Wild West’ and ‘post-apocalyptic’ have all been applied to Dungeness – a wildlife estate on the Kentish coast. A good spot for those that like quirky discoveries, it’s also home to acoustic mirrors, two power plants and a large shingle beach.

The Unesco World Heritage Site of the Jurassic Coast is home to Monmouth Beach - Alan Copson/Getty

Blackpool Sands, Devon

What’s truly heartwarming about this beach is how the name embodies the best of British eccentricity – being neither in Blackpool or made-up entirely of sand. Found to the south of Dartmouth, this shingle cove is one of Devon’s many Blue Flag beaches.

Monmouth Beach, Dorset

The Jurassic Coast Heritage Trail owes its name to the fact that remnants of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods can be found here in (relative) abundance. Stroll along pebbly Monmouth Beach and be on the lookout for ancient fossils of crustaceans, mammals, fish and molluscs (some of the most common found here).