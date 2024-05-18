Britain's Keith wins in London to claim Olympic spot

Megan Keith has also recorded two Olympic qualifying times for the 5,000m [Reuters]

Britain's Megan Keith won a dramatic sprint finish at the Night of the 10,000m PBs in London to book her place at the Paris Olympics.

The 22-year-old Scot finished in a time of 31 minutes 3.01 seconds at the Olympic trial event after surging ahead of the United States' Fiona O'Keeffe in the home straight.

O'Keeffe's American compatriot Amanda Vestri took third place.

"With 200 to go I thought she [O'Keeffe] had got the best of me but I rounded the bend and the crowd went insane," Keith said.

"The atmosphere was incredible. The crowd carried me. I stayed relaxed and I'm so happy. Hopefully the good times keep coming.

"Winning gives you confidence but also the way I won. I'm very happy with how it played out."

Keith had already met the Olympic qualifying standard but needed to finish as one of the top two British athletes on Saturday night to confirm her place at the Games.

Jessica Warner-Judd was the second-placed Briton in ninth place in 31:35.34 but did not meet the Olympic qualifying time of 30:40 for women.

Britain's Patrick Dever came second in the men's race behind Mohamed Ismail of Djibouti.

Dever's time of 27:23.78, a second behind Ismail, was outside the men's Olympic qualifying standard of 27:00. Felix Bour of France was in third place.

Dever fell just eight seconds short of achieving the men's qualifying time in April.

He led for much of Saturday's race but Ismail was too strong in the final stages.

"The crowd here is incredible and I'm so glad to have raced here. It's a very special night," Dever said.

"I put my all into getting the 27 minutes but it wasn't to be tonight."

The Night of the 10,000m PBs has been dubbed the "Glastonbury" of athletics.

A total of 17 races, featuring athletes from more than 30 countries, took place at Parliament Hill, London. Among the unique features on the night were a back straight DJ and a lane three beer-and-cheer tent.