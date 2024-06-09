Britain's Chadwick makes history with Indy NXT win

Jamie Chadwick won all three editions of the W Series in 2019, 2021 and 2022 [Getty Images]

Britain's Jamie Chadwick has become the first female driver to win a race on a road or street course in IndyCar's feeder series.

The 26-year-old converted pole position to victory to win the Indy NXT race at Road America on Sunday.

Chadwick, who won the now defunct W Series three times, joined Indy NXT's Andretti Global team in 2023.

"Honestly, [I'm] a bit emotional I think," said the Williams Formula 1 development driver.

Her win was the first by a female driver in the series since fellow Briton Pippa Mann at the Kentucky Speedway in 2010.

"We've had an unbelievable car this year and just haven't been able to really do anything about it so I'm just so happy we held on there," she added.

Chadwick beat team-mate Louis Foster by eight-tenths of a second with series leader Jacob Abel third.