Britain's Ball wins world title in thriller

Nick Ball wins his maiden world title, extending his record to 20 wins and one draw [Matchroom Boxing - Mark Robinson]

Briton Nick Ball outpointed Raymond Ford in a thrilling, high-quality contest to win the WBA featherweight world title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Liverpudlian's relentless pressure and aggression prevailed as the fighters displayed their world-level credentials, trading punches until the final seconds.

Two officials scored it 115-113 to Ball, with one giving it to American Ford by the same margin.

The 27-year-old's win gave Queensberry promoter Frank Warren a two-nil lead over Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom boxing in the five versus five card.

Britain’s two biggest promoters – once fierce rivals – have matched five fighters from their respective stables against each other in an unprecedented team event.

"He's a tough man and a class boxer. I had to dig deep to get the belt,” Ball told DAZN.

He wins a world title in his 22nd fight after controversially drawing with Mexican Rey Vargas in March.

"I'm made up. I should be two-time [champion] but it's not the case. I'm the champ now so it doesn't really matter,” he added.

Willy Hutchinson had earlier given Queensberry a winning start with a commanding and deserved points win over light-heavyweight Craig Richards.

Later on Saturday, Queensberry middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz will face Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams and stablemate Daniel Dubois will take on Filip Hrgovic for the interim IBF heavyweight title.

In the main event, Matchroom’s Deontay Wilder will face heavyweight Zhilei Zhang.

Bloodied Ball shines in Riyadh

Ford (right) suffered a first career defeat in his 17th pro fight [Mark Robinson - Matchroom Boxing]

Ball becomes England’s second current male world champion, joining WBO cruiserweight belt holder Chris Billam-Smith.

At just 5ft 2in, the challenger gave away five inches of height but with his quick feet and stocky build, he pressured Ford early on.

The more accurate work was coming from Ford but Ball’s high punch output – even though not everything was landing – may have grabbed the judges’ attention in some close early rounds.

Ford, 25, sustained a cut to his right eye in the third and Ball added insult to injury with a chopping overhand left in the fourth.

‘Wrecking’ Ball began to assert his dominance, living up to his alias. Warren jumped out of his seat as his man landed two sublime uppercuts in the fifth.

The New Jersey fighter was cut to his left eye - but Ford, who won the title with a dramatic 12th round stoppage win over Otabek Kholmato in March having been down on the cards - is not one to sleep on.

The tide began to turn in the seventh as Ford whipped in a terrific long left hook. Ball – bleeding from the nose - backtracked for the first time in the fight.

“He’s hurt, he’s hurt, his nose is busted,” promoter Hearn shouted.

Ford grew in confidence and began to bridge the gap as the fight headed towards the championship rounds.

With his white shorts stained with blood, Ball had slowed down with his attacks and the tight rounds became harder to score.

The champion asked his corner if he was winning before the final round.

“We don’t know,” they responded.

Eyeing up a knockout punch which would earn their promoter a bonus point, both fighters continued to trade leather right up until the final bell of a sensational match-up.

“It's how you recover and come back - that's a true champion and that's what I am now,” a jubilant Bell said, adding he is “ready” to add more titles to his collection.

