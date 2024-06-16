Britain's Adam Yates wins 87th Tour de Suisse

British cyclist Adam Yates of Team Ineos Grenadiers competes in the Tour of Germany. Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

Britain's Adam Yates held off a final challenge from UAE Team Emirates team-mate João Almeida to clinch a maiden Tour de Suisse title on Sunday.

Portugal's Almeida won the concluding 15.7 kilometres mountain time trial from Aigle to Villars-sur-Ollon nine seconds ahead of Yates, who however prevailed by 22 seconds overall after eight stages.

Yates' previous titles include the 2023 Tour de Romandie, the 2021 Volta a Catalunya, the UAE Tour in 2020, and one Tour de France stage.

It was another success for the UAE team whose star Tadej Pogacar won the Giro d'Italia last month and next seeks a third Tour de France title.

The Tour de Suisse is a major tune-up event for the Tour which starts on June 29.

The 87th edition of the Tour de Suisse also commemorated Swiss rider Gino Mäder, who died of head injuries sustained in a crash at last year's race.

"Thank you Gino for what you've done for our sport and especially for the Tour de Suisse," race organizers said on X ahead of the final stage.