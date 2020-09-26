Britain’s Tom Pidcock wants to be there at end of world road race championships for when 'big guys start racing'

Britain’s Tom Pidcock says he wants to “be there at the end” of Sunday’s elite men’s road race at the world road race championships in Imola, when the “big guys start racing”. The 21-year-old added, though, that he felt under “no pressure” and was very much using the occasion as a learning experience.

Pidcock is one of the brightest young talents in cycling, his ability across a variety of disciplines, including cyclocross and mountain bike, convincing Sir Dave Brailsford to sign him to Ineos Grenadiers from next season. But his experience of racing at the elite level of road racing is still relatively limited.

The Yorkshireman was expecting to compete in the U23 race again this year, in which age group he would certainly have been among the favourites. But when original hosts Aigle-Martigny pulled out due to Covid-19, and the championships were switched to Imola, the junior and U23 races were cancelled.

British Cycling decided it was still worth building a team around Pidcock, giving both him and the squad at large experience at this level. Luke Rowe, aged 30, is the only rider older than 26 in the six-man team with Hugh Carthy (26), Matt Holmes (26), James Knox (24) and James Shaw (24) the other riders.

Pidcock said his goal was to be there at the sharp end of the race, “when the big guys start racing”, adding that it was a privilege to be leading a team at a world championships at his age.

“I’m going in with no pressure,” he said. “What I want to get out of it is I want to be there at the end when the big guys start racing, not necessarily to be able to race with them, but to be able to experience it with them, to undergo the race at that point. Because that will be the most valuable thing I think.

“It’s a privilege to have [the leader’s] role. Luke said he’s going to look after me so I have the best guy in the world at that job in front of me. So there’s certainly going to be no excuses.”

At 258.2km, with a punishing 5,000 metres of elevation gain, it will be a leap into the unknown in more than one way.

“260km is by far the longest I’ve ever ridden,” admitted Pidcock. “So I don’t really know what will happen. I might blow up after 200km. We’ll see. I think I’ve ridden 215km and I’ve raced 230km. So yeah, it’s much further. [But] I did do 7hrs and 5000m in Andorra, so I don’t think there’ll be much difference from Sunday.”

Pidcock, who won the recent ‘Baby’ Giro, said he was unsure what his form would be like, admitting his body felt a bit “weird” heading into the race. “It’s strange actually,” he said. “I don’t really know how to describe it. I could say I feel s*** but my numbers are good. It’s weird. I’ve no idea. I was ill for a bit, and then I kind of did a bit too much in my first days back training at altitude [post-Baby Giro]. And then I did a recovery day, went downhilling all day, and that kind of caught up with me a bit.

“But I think I’ll be alright. I always get a bit weird before the worlds, especially the road worlds.”

Of his impending move to Ineos, Pidcock said the plan was that he would continue to do cyclocross and MTB races, although he was not sure yet of his exact schedule. He hopes to continue working with Kurt Bogaerts, who has been with him for much of his career.

“I’m going to focus on the races like Strade Bianche, [Tour de] Yorkshire, [Tour of] Britain, Paris-Nice... I’m not going to jump in at the deep end and say I want to race in the Tour de France next year,” said Pidcock, adding he did not look at Tour winners Egan Bernal and Tadej Pogacar and think he needed to be following the same path.

“Bernal this year wasn’t where he was last year,” he pointed out. “I don’t know the exact details but he started doing the Tour de France very young, at like 20/21. Pogacar as well. But whether that will have an impact long term, whether they can win six or seven grand tours like [Chris] Froome, is another question.

“So I don’t think there’s any hurry. I’m 21 and I’ve got another 10 years. So I think it’s about building gradually and when you come to that occasion you can perform fully and push your body to the limit.

