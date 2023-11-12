Britain has ‘sadomasochistic’ relationship with upper classes, says The Crown actress

Emerald Fennell plays Camilla in The Crown - Jamie Lorriman

Britain has a “sadomasochistic” relationship with the upper class, one of the actresses who played Camilla in The Crown has said.

Emerald Fennell, 38, claimed that the country’s relationship with aristocracy and the upper classes has become less reverential, but that it is similar to a scab people can’t stop picking.

“We have a sadomasochistic relationship with those who not only don’t care about us but don’t even see us,” she told The Sunday Times Culture Magazine.

The actress and Oscar-winning filmmaker portrayed Camilla Shand – later Parker Bowles – in the third and fourth seasons of the popular Netflix series about the Royal family.

Discussing the theme of class divide in the UK ahead of the release of her latest film, Saltburn, which is a satirical introduction into the world of aristocracy, she said: “The British class system is so stratified.”

Explaining how the film acts as a commentary on how people can be enamoured with those who are better off, Fennell said: “It is voyeurism that is tinged with condescension.

Emerald Fennell playing Camilla Parker-Bowles - Des Willie/The Crown

“It’s this cycle: ‘I’m looking at this person and I want to f— them, but that makes me feel bad about myself, so I hate them.’

“We can’t help ourselves and have never been so voyeuristic.”

The Oxford-educated director, who won an Oscar for her 2020 thriller, Promising Young Woman, added that it is a constant tension “between desire and revulsion” and that it played out in this country in our relationship with “big houses”.

The mother of two, who starred in Call the Midwife too, also mused that Britain’s relationship with “elites” had changed, blaming this “rightly” on our government, suggesting that respect had been eroded through various Eton-educated prime ministers.

“Our relationship with [elites] has changed enormously, and that’s rightly to do with our government. But we still look. It is more sadomasochistic when you know better,” she said.

“And we as a country can’t stop picking that scab.”

Her father is the Eton-educated celebrity jeweller Theo Fennell, leading her to admit that there “is always conversation” about her acquaintance with the upper-class world in Britain.

“The thing is, because of my job as an actress and writer I’ve taken myself out of all that,” she said, but added: “I mean, I have to introduce myself to people with a straight face as ‘Emerald’. I’ve had to get thick skinned about how absurd I am as a person.”

Fennell quipped that her depiction of the young “chain-smoking posho” Camilla in seasons three and four of The Crown was “not a stretch” for her.

The timeline in the series in which she acted spanned from 1964 to 1990 and included Charles’ blossoming then quashed relationship with Camilla, her marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles and the then Prince of Wales’ courtship and wedding to Diana, the late Princess of Wales.

The first instalment of the sixth and final series of the hit Netflix show is being released on Nov 16.