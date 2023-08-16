Britain plotting to assassinate pro-Russian leaders in Africa, says Moscow

General Abdourahmane Tchiani, Niger’s new leader, has earned praise from Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian Wagner mercenary group - BOUREIMA BALIMA /REUTERS

Britain has hatched a plot with Ukraine to assassinate pro-Moscow leaders in Africa, a Russian diplomatic and military source has claimed.

Russia’s three leading news agencies simultaneously published almost identical reports on Wednesday that cited the unnamed source as saying up to a hundred Ukrainian personnel with combat experience had been selected by Kyiv for the clandestine operation.

The source said the “punitive saboteur unit consisting of Ukrainian nationalists and neo-Nazis” had been trained by MI6 and would soon be dispatched to Africa, where Moscow has sought to expand its influence in recent years, to “impede” Russia’s co-operation with the continent.

A supporter of Niger's ruling junta holds a placard in the colours of the Russian flag with the words: "Long live Russia, long live Niger and Nigeriens" - SAM MEDNICK/AP PHOTO

No evidence was provided to support the claims, which came as the first vessel to depart Ukraine’s ports since Russia abandoned a UN-brokered deal to protect grain exports set sail from Odesa.

The Hong-Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte was en route to Turkey, in defiance of threats by Moscow to target vessels moving through the Black Sea region, and is expected to reach the Bosporus on Thursday morning. It was carrying more than 30,000 metric tons of cargo, including foodstuffs, Ukrainian officials said.

The Russian source named a retired Ukrainian lieutenant colonel identified only by the surname Prashchyuk as the commander of the unit, which they said was set to travel from the Danube River port of Izmail in Ukraine’s south-west to the Sudanese city of Omdurman in the coming days.

“The goal of the Ukrainian unit that has been trained by British intelligence is to carry out acts of sabotage on key infrastructure in Africa and assassinate the African leaders who favour co-operation with Russia,” the source added.

The Joseph Schulte, a Hong Kong-flagged vessel, has departed along a “humanitarian corridor” in the Black Sea - UKRAINE INFRASTRUCTURE MINISTRY/AP

Since launching its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has issued warnings over a slew of alleged anticipated Western and Ukrainian attacks, which never ultimately came to pass.

Kyiv has, meanwhile, routinely accused Moscow of plotting “false-flag” attacks.

The latest accusations came as a top Russian general said the United States, Ukraine’s foremost backer in the West, was actively engaged in the production of biological weapons with a view to potentially using them for “offensive purposes”.

Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, biological protection troops, accused Washington of conducting research into deadly viruses that could enable it to “create crisis situations of the biological kind”.

Igor Kirillov, a Russian general, accused the United States of carrying out research into deadly viruses - SERGEI CHIRIKOV/EPA-EFE/SHUTTERSTOCK

“We do not rule out that the United States will use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Russia continued to bombard Ukrainian facilities along the Danube River, which Kyiv has increasingly relied on to export grain after Moscow pulled out of a UN-brokered deal guaranteeing the safe passage of foodstuffs transported to the international market via the Black Sea.

Overnight air strikes damaged silos and warehouses at the port of Reni, Ukrainian officials said. They posted photographs of destroyed storage facilities and piles of scattered grain and sunflowers.

Despite a spate of recent attacks, Ukraine last week announced a “humanitarian corridor” in the Black Sea to release cargo ships that have been trapped in its ports by a de-facto Russian blockade. Moscow has not indicated whether it would respect the shipping corridor.