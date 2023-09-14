Britain must give Ukraine more Storm Shadow missiles, Boris Johnson says

Boris Johnson (centre right) recently visited Ukraine

The United Kingdom must give more Storm Shadow missiles and drones to Ukraine, Boris Johnson has said, as he accused the West of “dragging their feet” over supplying weapons.

Western governments are still underestimating Kyiv’s ability to “finish the job”, the former prime minister added.

Mr Johnson accused his successor, Rishi Sunak, of only contributing a “fraction” of what the United States had given Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

He insisted the failure to deliver the weapons Kyiv needs to win the war would only prolong the conflict, lead to unnecessary losses and weaken the West, in an article for The Spectator after a recent visit to the war-torn country.

“From the UK, they are hoping for more help with howitzers, with Storm Shadow, with air defences, and they want as much help as we can give on drone technology,” Mr Johnson wrote.

He also joined international calls for Joe Biden, the US president, to sanction the delivery of the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), which has a range of nearly 200 miles.

“What the hell are we waiting for?” the former prime minister asked.

“There is only one thing they want from us and that is the weaponry to finish the job – and so I simply do not understand why we keep dragging our feet. Why are we always so slow? How can we look these men in the eye and explain the delay?”

He described the Ukrainian requests as a “trivial outlay for such extraordinary reward”.

British defence officials have questioned the sustainability of continued donations of the air-launched Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine, while Washington has argued it does not have enough stocks of ATACMS to make an impact on the battlefield.

Mr Johnson said it was “nonsense” for the US to hold the weapons in reserve for a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan in the future.

“The best way to deter an attack on Taiwan is to make sure that the Ukrainians win, and as fast as possible,” he added.

In a message to Donald Trump, he said: “A Putin victory would be a catastrophe for the West and for American leadership.

“I don’t believe it is an outcome that could easily be endured by a US president, let alone one who wanted to Make America Great Again.”