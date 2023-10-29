Britain must build sovereign rival to ChatGPT to protect national security, says AI chief

Marc Warner warns that if Britain abdicates AI leadership it risks creating a generation that will grow up poorer than its parents - Paul Grover

Britain should build a rival to ChatGPT for the UK’s security services, the chief executive of a key government artificial intelligence (AI) supplier has urged.

Marc Warner, whose company Faculty has been hired by officials to conduct research ahead of the AI Safety Summit, said such a system would be a “crucial capability for national security and defence”.

Government advisers have been debating whether Britain should develop a sovereign capability to rival that of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, rather than leaning on the services of US tech giants, which are rapidly dominating the sector.

Chatbots such as ChatGPT, built on a technology known as a large language model, have caused a surge in public interest in AI. Their current capabilities include rapidly analysing text and providing natural language responses to questions. Ever more powerful abilities, such as generating code, are advancing rapidly.

The tools could be used to automate tasks and have prompted fears that millions of jobs will be made obsolete.

Warner, who provided advice to the Government during the Covid pandemic, said the UK would want to have “as much control as possible” over the technology in a defence context.

In August, a report co-authored by GCHQ on ChatGPT said the technology showed “promising potential” for intelligence work, although currently would only be capable of replacing an “extremely junior analyst”.

US tech company Palantir, meanwhile, has demonstrated how chatbots could be used in warfare, providing real-time analysis and recommendations to commanders in the field.

“I always thought the best claim for the kind of the maximum sovereign stack we could get was in national security and defence,” he said, adding he felt there was a need for a “concerted effort to have our own sovereign capabilities” for defence purposes.

Warner, a 39-year-old entrepreneur, co-founded Faculty a decade ago. The start-up has worked closely with the Government and the NHS on implementing AI technologies, including testing ChatGPT with the health service.

His remarks come as Rishi Sunak prepares to host world leaders and technology companies at Bletchley Park at the UK’s AI Safety Summit.

Sam Altman, the chief executive of OpenAI, Dario Amodei of rival Anthropic, and Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind, are all expected to attend.

Executives from Meta, Google, Amazon and Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI will also be at the event.

Preparations for the summit have focused on what the Government has dubbed “Frontier AI”.

As well as addressing concerns around disinformation and deep fakes, on Thursday, Sunak said the summit would tackle the risk of a malicious “super intelligence” that mankind could “lose control of completely”.

Experts are fiercely divided over such claims. On Tuesday, 23 scientists, including a UK government adviser, published a paper warning that ever more powerful AI systems could trigger the “extinction of humanity”.

Others have dismissed such warnings as unserious, a distraction and well beyond the capabilities of any AI technology humans are likely to develop in the near future.

On the scale of the threat, Warner said there was a need to “maintain balance” between tackling long-term threats and seizing opportunities from the technology. “We want to maintain nuance,” he said.

Despite this, according to Warner, the potential risks of AI are “very real”.

“I am in the camp of people who think we need to care about long-term risks,” he said. “I don’t want to see another situation like global warming where we only start thinking about it once it’s got really bad.”

The Government has turned to Faculty to assess those risks, and last month it was hired by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology to help officials better understand the potential threats.

Its work has included stress testing current AI systems, through a process known as red teaming, to identify how they might be used by lone wolf terrorists and whether they can amplify the abilities of those wishing to cause mass destruction.

A long-time adviser to the Government, Warner was previously called in to help No10 at the start of the Covid pandemic, along with his brother, Ben.

Working closely with Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s chief adviser at the time, they assisted on Britain’s initial response to the crisis, pooling and analysing key health data.

In 2021, Cummings told MPs had he been Prime Minister he would have put “Marc Warner… in charge of this whole thing”.

His backing is perhaps unsurprising, given that Faculty worked with Cummings on the Brexit Vote Leave campaign in 2016. The company no longer conducts work on political campaigns.

Dominic Cummings worked with Warner's business, Faculty, on both he Vote Leave campaign and on the UK response to Covid - Tolga Akmen / AFP

Until this summer, Warner was also a key figure on the Government’s AI Council, before it was disbanded, but he remains close to those now working as part of the UK’s Frontier AI Taskforce.

As AI systems grow ever more powerful, Warner said there is likely to be a need for some kind of vetting or licensing for those accessing the technology.

Warner added: “It seems unlikely to me that long term society will want to tolerate people working on things that they think are dangerous without sensible safeguards.”

Other AI start-ups are likely to resist these demands, fearing such hurdles could be capitalised on by first-movers, namely OpenAI, which is currently raising funds at a near $90bn valuation, to shut out potential rivals.

Still, Warner added there is a “huge set” of potential benefits to the large language models being built by the likes of OpenAI. For instance, AI could be used to augment the work of doctors, filtering through decades of medical notes and literature to provide personalised diagnoses.

“That is going to be brilliant,” he said. “And that’s roughly doable now.”

Already, Faculty is helping the NHS utilise ChatGPT to create synthetic patient data, which can be used to run simulations.

But a concern for the UK in competing with the US is securing access to the powerful graphics processors, or GPUs, used to build AI technologies including ChatGPT. The Government is looking to procure around 5,000 processors.

This may not be enough. “Commercial organisations are thinking about 30,000 GPUs now, then 100,000 for the next generation,” Warner says. “Those numbers are just out of whack”.

Despite the challenges ahead, Warner said succeeding in the AI race could be crucial to reversing the UK’s flatlining GDP. The alternative is abdicating leadership and creating a generation in the UK “that grows up poorer than its parents”.

Looming over next week’s AI Summit is another debate – should China be on the guest list? On Thursday, former prime minister Liz Truss wrote to Rishi Sunak, urging him to rescind Beijing’s invitation to the gathering.

Warner, however, argued the global nature of AI risks merits bringing China to the top table.

“If you’re going to have international conversations I think it would be a very bad idea to exclude China,” he said.

“These questions are fundamentally about humanity as a whole.”