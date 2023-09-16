Britain is incredibly grateful to Prince Harry for his work with war veterans, says Johnny Mercer

Johnny Mercer, the veterans minister, watched the Invictus Games with the Duke of Sussex - Alamy /Mark Thomas

The Duke of Sussex’s “huge impact” on military veterans’ care in the UK cannot be underplayed, Johnny Mercer has said, adding that the nation was “incredibly grateful” for his work.

Mr Mercer, the veterans minister, is in the German city of Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games and spent Friday evening enjoying a few pints with Prince Harry as they watched the finals of the seated volleyball.

He hailed the Games as “genuinely life changing”, telling the Telegraph: “It’s like a drug in a way it’s so powerful.”

Mr Mercer said of Harry’s involvement: “You can’t underestimate or underplay the huge impact he’s had on veterans’ care in the UK over many years.

“As a veteran myself, I’m incredibly grateful, but I know that the nation is incredibly grateful for everything he’s done so far.”

The Duke founded the Games for sick and injured military personnel in 2014 and the bi-annual event now involves more than 500 athletes from 21 countries.

Group hug

On Saturday, he and the Duchess of Sussex wrapped their arms around Ukrainian medalist Yulia “Taira” Paievska in a group hug during a presentation ceremony at the Merkur Spiel Arena.

The Duke singled the military medic out for special praise during the Games’ opening ceremony last Saturday.

She had been due to participate at the last Games in the Hague but was captured by Russian forces during the siege of Mariupol shortly ahead of the event.

The couple handed Ms Paievska a silver medal for the women’s 50m freestyle as the crowd chanted her name.

The focus of the Games is rehabilitation, with veterans and service personnel using sport to set new goals, aiding both physical and mental recovery.

Johnny Mercer joins the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the sitting volleyball final at the Invictus Games - Jordan Pettitt/pa

Mr Mercer, a former Army officer, said that as a spectator, you “can kind of see the recovery going on in front of your face”.

“It’s genuinely life changing,” he added. “And in a way you have to be here to see that.

“You can’t read a report about it. You have to be here to see it and feel it and experience it yourself.

“It’s a sporting tournament, of course it is, but it’s like a festival of recovery. And all the families, and all the enjoyment and the music and what it means … it’s extraordinary.”

Mr Mercer acknowledged that the road to recovery could be tough for families as well as patients.

“You’re dealing with really complex families, complex people.”

“It’s in the small hours when no one else is watching. What do you do? And that’s what this place is all about. It’s just a really powerful recovery mechanism. I don’t think there’s anything else like it. They are becoming global leaders in the power of recovery and it’s fantastic that it was started in Britain.”

The Duke and Duchess also presented silver and gold swimming medals to Annika Hutsler and Danielle Pothhoof, both from the US.

Farewell speech

The couple will later appear at the closing ceremony, where Harry will deliver a farewell speech, hailing the competitors’ “unwavering spirit and impressive recovery journey.”

Among others due to appear at the closing ceremony is German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who hosted the King and Queen in March as they made the first state visit of the new reign.

Meanwhile, singers Rita Ora and Sam Ryder will perform.

The Duchess later read Rosie Revere, Engineer by Andrea Beaty to about 12 children gathered together on bean bags in the friends and family section of the arena.

After reading the book, which is about a little girl who dreams of becoming an engineer and is encouraged to pursue her dreams even when things don’t go to plan, Meghan asked the children questions such as what lessons they took away from the story.