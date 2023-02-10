The Eagles have only player who did not have a full practice Friday. Receiver/punt returner Britain Covey is questionable with a hamstring injury, the only Eagles player with a designation.

Covey has dealt with his injury since the NFC Championship Game. He was not on the injury report this week until Thursday with limited work.

Covey had 33 punt returns and 10 kickoff returns for the Eagles this season. Boston Scott had 15 kickoff returns and Quez Watkins five, and DeVonta Smith had the only other two punt returns for the Eagles during the regular season.

Offensive guard Landon Dickerson (elbow), right tackle Lane Johnson (groin), center Cam Jurgens (hip), cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) and defensive end Robert Quinn (foot) had full work Friday and are good to go.

Every Chiefs player practiced Friday and all 53 players are healthy for Super Bowl LVII.

Britain Covey, the only Eagles player with a designation, is questionable with a hamstring injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk