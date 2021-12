Reuters

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as investors took advantage of a jump in the currency after stronger-than-expected domestic jobs data to add to bearish bets, with the loonie extending this week's decline. The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2829 to the greenback, or 77.95 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since Sept. 21 at 1.2846. "We have seen a swift move lower in risk appetite ever since the stock market opened," said Erik Bregar, an independent FX analyst.