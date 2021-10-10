Britain Covey, Cameron Rising recap Utah football's historic win at USC and recount flea flicker touchdown
Utah wide receiver Britain Covey and quarterback Cameron Rising chatted with Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson after Utah beat USC 42-24 in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 9. It was the Utes' first-ever win at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Covey caught five passes for 67 yards. Rising completed 22 of 28 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns. One of them was a 37-yard flea flicker to Devaughn Vele. Follow Pac-12 football this season on the Pac-12 Now app, which is available in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.