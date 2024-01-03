How Britain avoids IVF mix-ups – and why America gets it wrong

IVF mix-ups

“Inadvertent human error.” It’s a cold explanation for something so traumatic. It was 2004, and the Toft Report had just been published – an official investigation into the mistakes made at the Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust which had led to a terrible, irreversible mix-up.

Two couples had come in for IVF treatment on the same day. Their sperm samples (normally labelled with the mother’s name) had been switched. The mistake only came to light when one couple, Mr and Mrs A, gave birth to twins – the babies were mixed race; the couple were both white.

Professor Brian Toft found it was impossible to say at what point in the IVF process the sperm of the two fathers had been confused. There were practices in the laboratories that he deemed “not desirable”; facilities were characterised as “not optimal”; meanwhile, there was evidence the embryology staff felt overworked.

In his findings, Toft was critical of the IVF watchdog, the Human Fertility and Embryology Authority (HFEA). Set up in 1990, as more and more people were seeking fertility treatment and the demand for IVF soared, it was established to inspect and licence reproductive treatment centres.

Cuts, he said, meant their inspection regime had grown less watertight while their workload rapidly increased. Something had to change before another couple were put through the kind of trauma Mr and Mrs A endured.

It was a watershed moment for the fertility treatment industry in Britain. Following the Toft Report, the HFEA developed a witnessing framework which every fertility clinic (whether NHS or private) would be required to use, ensuring every stage of the IVF process, from the storing of samples to the implantation of embryos, would be meticulously checked.

But while fertility treatment in the UK has set something of a gold standard in the years since (we are still one of very few countries that have a fertility regulator), IVF in the United States can be a Wild West.

An Asian-American mother who gave birth to two babies from different mothers and then had to give them up recently won a payout from the California clinic that mixed up the embryos. She and her partner, known as YZ and AP, paid $100,000 for treatment in 2018.

They were told they were having twin girls – she gave birth to two Caucasian boys. An investigation found that in an “unimaginable mishap” the clinic had implanted two male embryos from two separate families.

A few weeks after the birth, the couple were forced to give the boys up. Their lawyers said they had suffered “permanent emotional injuries from which they will not recover”.

It’s a shocking story, but in America, mix-ups like this one aren’t as vanishingly rare as they should be. There are several cases like that of YZ and AP.

“The UK is really the only place that has absolutely formal, highly regulated IVF,” says Rachel Cutting, director of compliance and information at the HFEA, who explains that though clinics are inspected in the US, it isn’t “mandatory”.

“It’s not like there’s a law about how things should be done. [...] We always say to patients if they are considering treatment overseas, look at the regulation in that country. Make sure you’re making an informed decision about how things are done.”

In the UK, lessons learned from the case of Mr and Mrs A led to an overhaul of how samples and embryos are labelled and stored. “That was then the witnessing guidance was really strengthened,” says Cutting. “In the code practice, every time you collect eggs, you collect sperm, you prepare sperm, you change tubes, you move embryos, you transfer something – everything is always double witnessed.

“It talks about how you should do that – you need to have proper training in order to be able to do it and have a process about how you witness, minimising distractions.”

Many clinics have now implemented electronic witnessing too, where every patient is allocated a radio frequency ID tag that is specific to them and their samples. “You would allocate that tag to every single dish that the embryo was in or the eggs were in, or the tubes that the sperm were in. It actively monitors the workspace where you’re working. So, if you accidentally brought in a sperm sample that didn’t match the eggs it would ring alarm bells to stop you mixing them.

“Or at embryo transfer – you have a patient ID card with the radio frequency on. If you brought the wrong dish out it would again ring alarm bells to say you’ve got the wrong dish.”

Tiny stickers on every sample are activated with a frequency that is unique to every patient to “help minimise risk”.

“You can’t rely on it completely – you still need to have double-witnessing at certain points with physical embryologists. But you’ve got to do everything possible to reduce that risk.”

The HFEA carries out an inspection of every clinic in the UK (both NHS and private clinics) at least once every two years. “We expect clinics to follow our guidance, to ensure every step is witnessed, to ensure staff are trained in how to do it.

“In the incident that happened [which prompted the Toft Report], there was something called ‘involuntary automaticity’, where one person thinks the other person is checking and the other person thinks the other person is checking.

“It has to be an active event. So, you would actively read out aloud the name and the date of birth on the dish you see containing the embryos, while the other person is reading it, so you do an active check.”

The HFEA require clinics to audit their witnessing procedures “to make sure that they know their procedures are robust”.

Clinics are also required by law to report any “near misses”. “A near miss could be if the electronic alarm goes off because you’ve brought two samples together when you shouldn’t have. You’ve not done a step properly but you haven’t actually done anything further than that.”

The latest annual report on the state of the industry found there were 517 incidents and 89 near misses reported to the HFEA between April 2022 and March 2023.

None were classed as Grade A incidents, which would constitute “severe harm”; just under half were categorised Grade B. These incidents could range from a letter going to the wrong patient to “if a piece of equipment failed in a lab and there were some embryos that perished, or if someone was given the wrong kind of drug,” says Cutting.

Dr Catherine Hill, chief executive of the Fertility Network UK, says people seeking fertility treatment in the UK shouldn’t be “alarmed” when reading about mistakes in other countries. “We have the systems in place to make sure that incidents like these do not happen,” she says.

“Fertility patients in the UK can be reassured that we have stringent regulations to ensure fertility treatment is safe as well as being as effective as possible. It should be of immense reassurance to fertility patients in this country.”

Unlike in other countries, the amount you are able to pay for fertility treatment should have no bearing on how safe the process is, says Hill, who says the UK is “envied” for its fertility regulation.

“All clinics, whether they are NHS or private, are subject to the same regulations. So everybody is covered by the same protections.”