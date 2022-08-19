Brit smashes the men’s cycling Hour record
STORY: Britain’s Dan Bigham has smashed the men's Hour record
Location: Grenchen, Switzerland
He completed a distance of 34.516 miles
around Switzerland’s Tissot Velodrome
Bigham is an aerodynamics specialist and a
race engineer for British cycling team Ineos Grenadiers
Five riders had tried and failed to beat the men’s record since 2019
Bigham was congratulated by his family
after completing his run and collapsing on the track
His fiancée Joss Lowden broke the women’s Hour record in 2021