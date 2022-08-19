Brit smashes the men’s cycling Hour record

STORY: Britain’s Dan Bigham has smashed the men's Hour record

Location: Grenchen, Switzerland

He completed a distance of 34.516 miles

around Switzerland’s Tissot Velodrome

Bigham is an aerodynamics specialist and a

race engineer for British cycling team Ineos Grenadiers

Five riders had tried and failed to beat the men’s record since 2019

Bigham was congratulated by his family

after completing his run and collapsing on the track

His fiancée Joss Lowden broke the women’s Hour record in 2021