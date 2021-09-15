Bristol Xfinity, Truck starting lineups

Noah Gragson, who has won the past two Xfinity Series races, will lead the field to the green flag in Friday’s regular season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Gragson will be joined on the front row by JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Ty Gibbs and Daniel Hemric are in the second row. Justin Haley starts fifth.

In the Camping World Truck Series playoff cutoff race Thursday night, Sheldon Creed, who has won the first two races of the playoffs, will start on the pole. John Hunter Nemechek also will be on the front row.

Todd Gilliland and Matt Crafton occupy the second row. Stewart Friesen starts fifth. Two of the 10 playoff drivers will be eliminated from title contention.

The Bristol Xfinity starting lineup and Truck starting lineup are set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol

Race time: 7:30 p.m. ET Friday

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 72 degrees and a 13% chance of rain.

Length: 300 laps (159.9 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 85. Stage 2 ends Lap 170.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Bristol Xfinity starting lineup

Next Cup race: Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway (500 laps, 266.5 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Story continues

Next Truck race: Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway (200 laps, 106 miles), 9 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Bristol

Race time: 9 p.m. ET Thursday

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 69 degrees and a 13% chance of rain.

Length: 200 laps (106.6 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 55. Stage 2 ends Lap 110.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Bristol Truck starting lineup

Next Cup race: Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway (500 laps, 266.5 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Xfinity race: Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway (300 laps, 159.9 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Read more about NASCAR

Bristol Cup starting lineup: Martin Truex Jr. on pole NASCAR Clash to open 2022 Cup season in LA Memorial Coliseum Early odds list Kyle Busch as PointsBet favorite for Bristol

Bristol Xfinity, Truck starting lineups originally appeared on NBCSports.com