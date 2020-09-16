Justin Allgaier, coming off his weekend sweep at Richmond, will lead the Bristol Xfinity starting lineup to green Friday night.

Allgaier has won three of the last six Xfinity races. Friday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway is the regular-season finale for the series. The playoffs begin Sept. 26 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Allgaier will be joined on the front row Friday by Ross Chastain. Noah Gragson, who won at Bristol in June, will start third and be followed by Austin Cindric and Justin Haley.

Click here for starting lineup

The Bristol Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol

Race Time: 7 p.m. ET Friday

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway; Bristol, Tennessee (.533-mile speedway)

Length: 300 laps (159.9 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 85. Stage 2 ends Lap 170.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); goprn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Lineup: Click here for lineup

Next Truck race: Thursday at Bristol (200 laps, 106.6 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Cup race: Saturday at Bristol (500 laps, 266.5 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Bristol Xfinity starting lineup originally appeared on NBCSports.com