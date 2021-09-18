Bristol Xfinity results, driver points
BRISTOL, Tenn. – AJ Allmendinger scored a dramatic win in Friday night’s Xfinity regular-season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Allmendinger and runner-up Austin Cindric crashed across the finish line. Riley Herbst was third. Justin Allgaier placed fourth. Brandon Jones completed the top five.
Results: Bristol Xfinity results
POINTS REPORT
AJ Allmendinger‘s victory gave him the regular-season title for the Xfinity Series and 15 bonus playoff points. Allmendinger won the title by 10 points on Austin Cindric.
Here is how the playoff field is seeded headed into next week’s playoff opener at Las Vegas after the addition of the bonus playoff points:
2044 – Austin Cindric
2044 – AJ Allmendinger
2020 – Justin Allgaier
2017 – Noah Gragson
2015 – Justin Haley
2014 – Daniel Hemric
2009 – Jeb Burton
2008 – Harrison Burton
2005 – Myatt Snider
2003 – Brandon Jones
2001 – Riley Herbst
2000 – Jeremy Clements
Points: Reseeded Driver points after Bristol
Points: Final Xfinity regular-season points
Bristol Xfinity results, driver points originally appeared on NBCSports.com