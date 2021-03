Bristol weekend schedule for Trucks, Cup

Drivers aren’t quite sure what to expect as they prepare for the first Cup race on dirt since 1970. Come Friday, they’ll start to get a better idea.

For the first time since since Daytona in February, Cup and Camping World Truck Series teams will have practice.

Instead of a formula determining the starting lineup for both series, they’ll also have qualifying races. NASCAR will use points earned in the qualifying races to set the lineup for the Truck and Cup main events.

Here is the weekend schedule, including radio and TV information:

Bristol weekend schedule

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, March 25

3 p.m. — Truck Series driver/crew chief meeting (virtual)

4 p.m. — Random draw for Cup qualifying races (virtual)

4:15 p.m. — Random draw for Truck qualifying races (virtual)

4:30 p.m. — Cup driver/crew chief meeting (virtual)

5 p.m. — Cup rookie meeting (virtual)

Friday, March 26

8:30 – 10:30 a.m. — Cup haulers enter (screening & equipment unload)

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Truck haulers enter (screening & equipment unload)

Noon – 10 p.m. — Cup garage open

12:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Truck garage open

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)

5 – 5:30 p.m. — Track prep

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. — Final Truck practice (FS1)

6:35 – 7:25 p.m. — Final Cup practice (FS1)

Saturday, March 27

11:30 a.m. — Truck garage opens

1 – 9:30 p.m. — Cup garage open

4:30 p.m. — First Truck qualifying race; 15 laps (FS1)

4:45 p.m. — Second Truck qualifying race; 15 laps (FS1)

5 p.m. — Third Truck qualifying race; 15 laps (FS1)

5:15 p.m. — Fourth Truck qualifying race; 15 laps (FS1)

5:30 – 6 p.m. — Track prep

6 p.m. — First Cup qualifying race; 15 laps (FS1)

6:15 p.m. — Second Cup qualifying race; 15 laps (FS1)

6:30 p.m. — Third Cup qualifying race; 15 laps (FS1)

6:45 p.m. — Fourth Cup qualifying race; 15 laps (FS1)

7- 7:30 p.m. — Track prep

7:35 p.m. — Truck Series drivers report to their vehicles

7:40 p.m. — Truck Series driver introductions

8 p.m. — Truck Series race; 150 laps/75 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 28

9 a.m. — Cup garage opens

3:20 p.m. — Cup drivers report to their vehicles

3:25 p.m. — Cup driver introductions

3:30 p.m. — Cup Series race; 250 laps/125 miles (Fox, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

