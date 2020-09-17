The first round of the NASCAR Cup playoffs ends this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

All three of NASCAR’s national series and ARCA are in action on the Bristol weekend schedule, which includes the Xfinity regular-season finale and the start of the Truck Series playoffs.

More: Brad Keselowski on pole for Cup race

Here is the Bristol weekend schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, Sept. 17

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Truck Series haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series haulers enter (screening)

12:30 p.m. – Truck Series garage opens

12:30 – 6:30 p.m. – Truck Series garage screening in progress

1 – 1:30 p.m. – Truck Series rookie meeting (teleconference)

1 p.m. – ARCA garage opens

1 – 8:30 p.m. – ARCA garage screening in progress

4:30 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (electronic communication)

5 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

6 – 6:45 p.m. – ARCA practice

7:15 p.m. – Truck Series drivers report to vehicles

7:30 p.m. – Truck Series race; 200 laps/106.6 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

9:20 p.m. – ARCA drivers report to cars

9:30 p.m. – ARCA race; 200 laps/106.6 miles (FS1, MRN)

11:15 p.m. – Truck Series haulers exit

11:45 p.m. – ARCA haulers exit

Friday, Sept. 18

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers enter

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage opens

12:30 – 6 p.m. – Xfinity garage access screening in progress

4:30 p.m. – Cup rookie meeting (electronic communication)

5 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

6:25 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to cars

6:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

7 p.m. – Xfinity race; 300 laps/159.9 miles (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

9:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit

Saturday, Sept. 19

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Cup haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

12:30 p.m. – Cup garage opens

12:30 – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress

7:10 p.m. – Cup drivers report to cars

7:15 p.m. – Driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Cup race; 500 laps/266.5 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Follow @DanielMcFadin

Bristol weekend schedule originally appeared on NBCSports.com