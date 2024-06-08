Bristol State Liners extend their lead to 3-0 with a win over Elizabethton River Riders

Elizabethton, TN — State Liners on the road facing the River Riders and trying to go 3-0 in the season 4th inning Esteban Garcia singles on a ground ball to center field Tyler Zedalis and Gabe Young scored it was 4-0 Bristol.

5th inning River Riders Adam Magpoc triples (2) on a line drive to right field Austin Hartsell and Carlos Irizarry score to make it 5-2 it wasn’t enough as the State Liners won 13-5

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.